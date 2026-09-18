Muhammad Ahmed Shah Inaugurates Akram Spaul’s ‘Unspoken Spaces’ Art Exhibition

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah inaugurated renowned artist Akram Spaul’s solo exhibition, “Unspoken Spaces,” at Art City Gallery.

The exhibition features 23 oil paintings that explore everyday scenes, objects and moments through Spaul’s distinctive visual language.

The opening ceremony brought together prominent figures from the visual arts community. Those attending included Akram Spaul, Chairman Arts Council Fine Arts Committee Farrukh Shahab, Jahanzeb Shah, Khusro Sabzwari, Moazzam Ali, Tanveer Farooqui, Samar Abbas Jafri, Tauqeer Muhajir and Chitra Preetam.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Praises Spaul’s Artistic Approach

Speaking at the inauguration, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said Akram Spaul needed no introduction as an established artist.

He praised Spaul’s distinctive approach to ordinary subjects. According to Shah, the artist gives everyday objects a strong sense of meaning and atmosphere.

“The way he has depicted clothes hanging from windows, empty chairs and a sense of waiting in his paintings is highly distinctive and impressive,” he said.

Shah also praised Spaul’s use of lines and his ability to combine different objects within a composition. He said these techniques require considerable skill and artistic maturity.

The Arts Council president recalled that the organization had recently paid tribute to Spaul. That event also provided an opportunity to explore his life, career and artistic journey.

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He said Spaul had established his position through sustained artistic practice and hard work.

Long Association with Arts Council

Muhammad Ahmed Shah also highlighted Spaul’s longstanding association with the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s School of Visual and Performing Arts (SOVAPA).

He noted that several prominent artists, including Noor Jehan Bilgrami, had studied at the institution.

“This makes this a strong and longstanding relationship,” Shah said.

He described Spaul’s latest work as mature and compelling. Shah also emphasized the importance of appreciation and recognition for established artists.

“I am not an art critic myself, but I believe it is very important for any major artist to have people who appreciate and value their work,” he said.

Shah congratulated Spaul on the solo exhibition and said the paintings offered considerable value to artists, art professionals and enthusiasts.

Spaul Explains His Choice of Oil Paint

Speaking about his creative process, Akram Spaul said he had worked with oil paints since the beginning of his career.

He explained that acrylic paint dries quickly, while his subjects require more time and detailed attention.

“My subjects require me to sit and work on them in detail for a longer period, which is why oil paint is more suitable for me,” he said.

Spaul added that oil paint allows him to achieve the fine details he seeks in his work.

Discussing his subjects, the artist said inspiration could come from anywhere.

“The real thing is how you look at your surroundings,” he said.

Sometimes, Spaul works around a specific theme. At other times, he draws inspiration from objects and scenes around him.

He said he observes his surroundings wherever he goes. When something appeals to him as a potential subject, he retains the image in his mind and later interprets it through his own artistic style.

Paintings Create a Sense of Movement

Chairman Arts Council Fine Arts Committee Farrukh Shahab also praised Spaul’s artistic expression.

He said the artist could portray still life in a way that conveyed a strong sense of life and movement.

“His paintings may appear completely still and silent at first glance, but when you observe them closely, you can feel life moving within them,” Shahab said.

He explained that even distant figures or ordinary objects can create a narrative within Spaul’s compositions.

A figure in the background may appear to have just left the scene. An empty space may suggest that someone is about to return.

According to Shahab, this quality gives Spaul’s work a distinctive emotional dimension. His paintings therefore go beyond static scenes and create a feeling of movement, waiting and life.

Exhibition Continues Until September 21

A large number of art lovers attended the opening and showed keen interest in Spaul’s work.

The “Unspoken Spaces” exhibition will remain open until September 21, 2026, at Art City Gallery, Second Floor, Plot No. 36-C, Bukhari Commercial Lane 13, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Phase VI, DHA, Karachi.

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