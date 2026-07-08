US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Declares Deal ‘Over’ After Fresh Military Escalation

President Donald Trump speaks during the NATO summit as tensions with Iran escalate following renewed military strikes.

The US president accuses Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement as both sides exchange new strikes, raising fears of renewed regional instability.

US-Iran Ceasefire came under renewed strain after Donald Trump declared the agreement with Iran “over” following a fresh exchange of military strikes between the two countries.

Speaking during a **NATO> summit, Trump accused Iran of violating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 17. He described Iran’s leadership as “scum” and “cuckoo” and claimed Tehran had failed to honour its commitments.

The US president said American forces had carried out major strikes against Iranian targets and warned that additional military action could follow if tensions continued to escalate.

Despite his strong remarks, Trump later told reporters that he did not expect the conflict to develop into another prolonged war. He said any future confrontation would end quickly but added that he had little interest in continuing negotiations with Tehran.

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Iran rejected Trump’s comments. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, responded on social media by saying the country would answer actions with “fearless and great valour” rather than respond to inflammatory language.

Senior Iranian officials also criticised Washington’s approach. Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Akbar Velayati warned that any new US attack would receive an immediate response. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Trump’s remarks reflected the failure of years of sanctions and military pressure.

The latest escalation followed US military strikes launched in response to attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. According to United States Central Command> (CENTCOM), American forces targeted military positions after attacks on three vessels.

Iranian state media reported that eight Iranian military personnel were killed in strikes on Bandar Abbas and Bushehr. Tehran later announced retaliatory attacks against US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The United States also reinstated sanctions on Iranian oil exports after ending a temporary suspension introduced under the June agreement.

The 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed to halt military operations, protect commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, continue diplomatic negotiations and ease selected US sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of violating the agreement by resuming sanctions and carrying out military strikes despite ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, defended the US military action, saying Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement and describing the strikes as necessary.

Although both sides had agreed to continue negotiations toward a permanent settlement, the latest exchange of attacks has cast uncertainty over future talks. Trump said US negotiators could continue discussions if they wished but added that he personally considered further negotiations “a waste of time.”

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