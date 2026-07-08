July 9, 2026

Dubai Metro Blue Line: Smart Tunnelling Technology Doubles Excavation Speed

Web Desk July 9, 2026

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority says advanced engineering systems have significantly accelerated tunnel construction for the Metro Blue Line project.

The Al Wugeisha tunnel boring machine works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, increasing excavation speed through advanced digital technology.

The advanced tunnel boring machine Al Wugeisha excavates the Dubai Metro Blue Line tunnel using smart engineering technology.

Dubai Metro construction has entered a new phase as advanced tunnelling technology more than doubled excavation speeds for the Blue Line project, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA announced that the first phase of tunnel excavation for the Dubai Metro Blue Line has been completed, just two months after Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum officially launched the tunnelling works.

The authority said smart engineering technologies and advanced digital systems have become central to the project. These innovations have improved construction efficiency, precision and safety while supporting Dubai’s long-term infrastructure goals.

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The RTA noted that tunnel construction has evolved significantly since 2007, when the first tunnel boring machines began work on Dubai’s original Metro network. At that time, excavation progressed at an average of 12 metres per day, and completing the initial tunnel section required around seven months.

The Blue Line project now uses Al Wugeisha, a next-generation tunnel boring machine equipped with advanced digital guidance and real-time monitoring systems. The machine has increased excavation speeds to approximately 30 metres per day, allowing crews to complete the first excavation phase in only two months.

Weighing around 2,000 tonnes and measuring 163 metres in length, Al Wugeisha performs multiple construction tasks simultaneously. In addition to excavating tunnels, it removes excavated material and automatically installs tunnel lining segments, creating a continuous and highly accurate construction process.

The RTA said these technological advances demonstrate the rapid progress of Dubai’s engineering capabilities over the past two decades. Officials believe the new systems will help deliver the Blue Line project more efficiently while supporting the city’s expanding public transport network.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line forms part of the emirate’s long-term strategy to strengthen sustainable urban mobility and meet the transportation demands of its growing population.

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