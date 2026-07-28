July 29, 2026

Peace Council for Human Rights Signs Global Partnership with Türkiye’s Ibn-e-Sina Institute to Advance Elder Rights

Web Desk July 29, 2026

Strategic MoU signed during the D-8 Health Summit in Karachi aims to strengthen healthcare, research and international cooperation for older persons.

Representatives of the Peace Council for Human Rights and Türkiye’s Ibn-e-Sina Institute sign a partnership agreement to promote elder rights and healthy ageing.

Officials from PCHR and Türkiye’s Ibn-e-Sina Institute sign an MoU at the D-8 Health Summit in Karachi.

KARACHI — The Peace Council for Human Rights (PCHR), Pakistan, has signed a strategic international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Türkiye’s Ibn-e-Sina Institute and the World Ageing Council to strengthen Elder Rights, healthcare and the well-being of older persons.

The agreement was signed during the D-8 Health Summit, Healthcare Expo & Conference at the Expo Centre Karachi. The partnership seeks to promote healthy ageing, improve healthcare services and expand international collaboration for senior citizens in Pakistan.

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Muhammad Babar Ali, President of the Peace Council for Human Rights, and Dr Kemal Ayd?n, President and CEO of the Ibn-e-Sina Institute and World Ageing Council, signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations.

The ceremony was also attended by T.M. Augustine Gill, who played a key role in bringing both organisations together. His efforts helped establish the strategic partnership and strengthen international cooperation.

Partnership to Promote Healthy Ageing

Under the agreement, both organisations will work jointly on programmes that promote healthy ageing, elder rights, healthcare research and professional training.

The collaboration also includes international knowledge exchange, community-based initiatives and projects designed to improve the quality of life for older people.

The organisations plan to connect the Peace Council for Human Rights with international donors and development partners to support future programmes benefiting elderly communities across Pakistan.

Focus on Healthcare and International Cooperation

Chairman of the Peace Council for Human Rights, Amin ur Rehman Khan, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting the dignity, health and rights of older persons.

He expressed confidence that the collaboration would create new opportunities for knowledge sharing, healthcare development, international cooperation and sustainable support for elderly communities.

Khan added that the partnership aims to build a healthier, more compassionate and age-friendly society for present and future generations.

Long-Term Commitment for Older Communities

The organisations described the agreement as the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on strengthening support systems for older people in Pakistan and beyond.

Through joint initiatives, research and capacity-building programmes, the partnership seeks to improve healthcare services and promote greater inclusion for ageing populations.

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