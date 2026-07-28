TOKYO — A powerful Japan Earthquake measuring magnitude 7.1 struck southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, causing widespread damage, power outages and infrastructure disruptions as emergency teams rushed to assess the destruction and rescue affected residents.

The earthquake damaged roads, buildings and bridges while triggering evacuations across the region. Authorities warned residents to remain alert for strong aftershocks following the major tremor.

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A major incident occurred at an Aeon shopping mall in Kumamoto, where an explosion followed the earthquake. According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, around 20 to 30 workers remained unaccounted for after the blast, with several people feared dead and others trapped.

Rescue Operations Begin After Major Damage

Hospitals across Kumamoto reported dozens of injuries following the earthquake. One medical facility treated more than 50 injured people, while another received around 40 patients, including 10 in serious condition.

Several passengers were also injured when earthquake tremors disrupted a high-speed train service. Railway operators suspended Shinkansen bullet trains and local services in Kyushu for safety inspections.

A tsunami warning issued after the earthquake was later lifted. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that no abnormalities were detected at three nearby nuclear power plants.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said authorities had received reports of injuries, fires, power failures and structural damage.

She urged residents in affected areas to move to safe locations and follow evacuation instructions.

Hundreds of Thousands Ordered to Evacuate

Japan’s disaster management agency instructed around 300,000 residents to move to evacuation centres as rescue teams continued operations.

Hundreds of soldiers were deployed to support recovery efforts while aftershocks continued across the region.

Kyushu Electric Power reported that approximately 48,000 homes lost electricity after the earthquake. Meanwhile, Aso Kumamoto Airport suspended operations after officials found damage to facilities.

The Kyushu Expressway also suffered damage, with aerial images showing cracks and destruction along parts of the road network.

Businesses Assess Earthquake Impact

Several major companies operating in the affected region began checking their facilities after the quake.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) confirmed that all employees at its Kumamoto facility were safe. The company completed initial structural inspections and started assessing possible operational impacts.

Sony and Fujifilm also evacuated workers from nearby facilities as a precaution, according to reports.

Japan remains one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. The country experiences frequent seismic activity and records around 20% of the world’s earthquakes measuring magnitude 6 or higher.

Kumamoto Faces Memories of Previous Disaster

The latest earthquake has revived memories of the devastating Kumamoto earthquakes in 2016, when 275 people died and thousands were injured.

Officials said parts of Kumamoto Castle, which was already undergoing repairs from previous damage, suffered additional destruction after Tuesday’s quake.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue teams search damaged areas and officials assess the full scale of the disaster.

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