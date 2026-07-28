Dr Kulsoom Ghias appointed Dean of Aga Khan University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

The Aga Khan University names Dr Kulsoom Ghias as Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean, bringing research expertise and a vision for innovative learning.

KARACHI — The Aga Khan University (AKU) has appointed renowned cancer biologist and academic leader Dr Kulsoom Ghias as the new Dean of its Faculty of Arts and Sciences, marking a new phase of interdisciplinary education, research and academic innovation.

Dr Ghias brings extensive experience in scientific research, higher education leadership and curriculum development. Her career reflects a strong commitment to connecting sciences, humanities and social responsibility through a broad-based liberal arts approach.

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She believes that liberal arts education plays a vital role in preparing students to address complex global challenges. Her academic journey began with a liberal arts foundation at the University of Virginia, followed by a PhD and postdoctoral fellowship at Northwestern University’s Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center. She also completed an Advanced Diploma in Health Professions Education from Aga Khan University.

Building a Research-Focused Academic Future

Throughout her career, Dr Ghias has led major academic programmes, strengthened research capabilities and developed partnerships across disciplines.

Her leadership approach focuses on academic excellence, transparency, mentorship and creating environments where students and faculty can explore new ideas through collaboration.

Speaking about her vision for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Dr Ghias said the institution would continue building a diverse and innovative academic community.

She highlighted the importance of learner-focused education, interdisciplinary research and meaningful partnerships to develop ethical, socially responsible and globally aware leaders.

Expanding Programmes and Strengthening Collaboration

Dr Ghias has identified several priorities for her new role, including expanding academic programmes, promoting research culture and supporting faculty and student development.

She also aims to strengthen institutional partnerships and improve governance structures to support long-term academic growth.

Her appointment builds on the foundation created during the early years of AKU’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

The university also acknowledged the contributions of Dr Stephen Lyon, the Faculty’s inaugural Dean, whose leadership helped establish the faculty’s identity and academic direction.

AKU said Dr Lyon’s efforts created a strong platform for future growth and continued innovation within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

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