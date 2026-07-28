Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar host two US lawmakers as both countries discuss trade, investment and regional cooperation.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has welcomed a US Congress delegation led by Representatives Ryan Zinke and Michael Baumgartner, with senior government officials describing the visit as an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and enhancing strategic dialogue.

According to official statements issued on July 28, 2026, by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office, the visiting delegation met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during their visit to Islamabad.

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The Government of Pakistan formally identified the visitors as a United States Congressional Delegation (CODEL) comprising Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana and Representative Michael Baumgartner of Washington.

The two lawmakers, both serving members of the US House of Representatives, also held meetings with National Assembly leadership and senior military officials, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, during engagements in Islamabad and Lahore.

Pakistan Highlights Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

During discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, both sides reviewed Pakistan-US relations, trade, investment opportunities and regional security issues.

Pakistan also reiterated its goal of increasing bilateral trade with the United States to approximately $20 billion over the next five years through stronger economic cooperation and expanded commercial engagement.

Officials described the visit as a significant opportunity to deepen cooperation in areas including investment, economic growth and regional stability.

A separate 33-member US business delegation also participated in parts of the visit. Pakistan’s Foreign Office clarified that the business delegation was distinct from the congressional delegation.

Pakistan Calls Visit a CODEL

Official Pakistani statements consistently referred to the visiting lawmakers as a US Congressional Delegation (CODEL).

However, while Pakistan has formally described the visit using that designation, there has been no public confirmation from the US House of Representatives, a congressional committee or the Office of the Speaker identifying the trip as a House-authorised or committee-funded CODEL.

The absence of such documentation does not indicate that the visit lacks official status. Congressional overseas travel may receive authorisation through different mechanisms, and related disclosures may become available later.

Based on publicly available information, it is verified that two sitting US members of Congress conducted an official visit to Pakistan and were received by the country’s highest civilian and military leadership.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

Analysts say the meetings demonstrate the importance both countries place on maintaining dialogue despite evolving regional and global challenges.

The delegation’s engagements with Pakistan’s prime minister, foreign minister, parliament and military leadership underline the diplomatic significance of the visit and reflect continued efforts to strengthen Pakistan-US relations.

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