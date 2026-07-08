Balochistan Security: Asim Munir Vows Decisive Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The Chief of Defence Forces says Pakistan’s armed forces will use the full strength of the state to eliminate terrorism and protect the country’s security and economic stability.

Balochistan Security remains a top national priority, with Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir reaffirming that Pakistan’s armed forces will decisively defeat terrorism originating from across the border.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations> (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir said hostile intelligence agencies were attempting to destabilise Pakistan through proxy networks. He stressed that such efforts would fail and would not be allowed to undermine the country’s internal security or economic prosperity.

The army chief made the remarks while addressing graduating officers of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University in Islamabad. The course included officers from all branches of the armed forces.

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Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare and stressed the need for strategic clarity, institutional professionalism and operational preparedness to confront conventional, hybrid and sub-conventional threats.

He praised the National Defence University for preparing future military and civilian leaders to tackle emerging security challenges with confidence, foresight and professionalism.

The army chief also said the Pakistan Armed Forces continue to adapt their operational strategies and institutional development in response to the changing security environment.

“Wars are not won through media rhetoric or political sloganeering but through faith, unity and discipline,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the professionalism, morale and operational readiness of the armed forces and urged graduating officers to uphold the values of integrity, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Earlier in the day, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of ISPR, said four civilians, 27 police personnel and 11 members of the security forces had embraced martyrdom during terrorist attacks and subsequent security operations in Balochistan since July 5. He added that security forces had killed 54 terrorists during the same period.

Balochistan has witnessed several major terrorist incidents in recent days, including an armed attack near Quetta on July 5, an assault on a police post in Ziarat on July 6 and an ambush on an army convoy in Bela.

Despite these incidents, data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies showed an overall decline in anti-state violence across Pakistan during June. The report noted that Balochistan recorded 49 terrorist attacks in June, down from 71 attacks in May, representing a 31% decrease.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating terrorism and maintaining national stability through coordinated security operations and continued vigilance against emerging threats.

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