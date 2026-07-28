WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-standing relationship with the United States faces fresh scrutiny as his political influence in Washington comes under pressure amid shifting US priorities and growing criticism.

For years, Netanyahu has presented his close ties with American leaders as a key advantage for Israel. His understanding of US politics and his personal connections with several presidents have helped him maintain strong support from Washington.

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However, the political strength of the Netanyahu Trump relationship appears less certain as disagreements emerge over Middle East policies, regional diplomacy and domestic concerns in both countries.

Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump comes at a crucial moment. The Israeli leader faces domestic political challenges, an ongoing corruption trial and unresolved conflicts across the region.

Washington Visit Becomes Test of Political Influence

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington is expected to serve both diplomatic and political purposes. Analysts say the meeting provides him an opportunity to highlight his connection with Trump ahead of Israel’s upcoming election.

The Israeli prime minister has relied heavily on his relationship with American leadership to strengthen his political image at home. However, recent developments suggest that his influence may not carry the same weight it once did.

Tensions reportedly increased after the conflict involving Iran, with questions emerging over Netanyahu’s role in encouraging US involvement. Concerns have also grown in Washington over Israeli settler violence, regional arms deals and diplomatic decisions involving other Middle Eastern countries.

Former Israeli ambassador Alon Pinkas said Netanyahu’s visit was largely focused on reassuring supporters and critics in Israel that his relationship with Trump remains strong.

He also suggested that Netanyahu may seek further political support regarding his ongoing corruption case.

Trump Signals Independent Foreign Policy Approach

While Trump has historically maintained strong support for Israel, recent statements have highlighted differences between the two leaders.

Trump pushed back against Israeli concerns over a possible US fighter jet sale to Turkiye, saying American decisions would not be controlled by other countries.

The comment reflected a broader shift in Washington’s approach, with Trump showing willingness to pursue regional agreements independently.

Analysts believe the meeting could feature public displays of friendship while private discussions reveal deeper disagreements.

Ahron Bregman, an Israeli security analyst, said Netanyahu’s image in the US has changed significantly. He argued that some American officials now view the Israeli leader as a source of political complications rather than an essential partner.

Netanyahu Faces Challenges Ahead of Election

Netanyahu’s ability to present himself as the strongest figure for managing relations with Washington could face challenges before Israel’s election.

Political analysts say criticism of Netanyahu is no longer limited to opposition groups. Some figures within conservative circles in the US have also questioned his policies.

Mitchell Barak, an Israeli pollster and former Netanyahu aide, said the prime minister had built a strong relationship with Washington over decades but had damaged several political connections.

He noted that disagreements over arms sales, Iran policy and regional diplomacy could affect Trump’s future support for Netanyahu.

Despite the uncertainty, both leaders are expected to avoid public disagreements during their meeting. However, the visit may reveal whether Netanyahu’s historic influence in Washington remains a powerful political asset or has entered a new phase.

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