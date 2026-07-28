KEVROKSpaces joins Reportage Properties Pakistan and Hidayat & Co for strategic real estate collaboration.

New MoU aims to introduce premium property developments and create expanded investment opportunities in Pakistan’s growing real estate sector.

KARACHI — KEVROKSpaces has announced a strategic milestone after joining a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Reportage Properties Pakistan and Hidayat & Co, strengthening collaboration in Pakistan’s premium Real Estate sector.

The partnership represents a major step towards developing world-class property projects and creating new investment opportunities for buyers and investors across the country.

KEVROKSpaces said the collaboration brings together leading industry players with a shared vision of delivering excellence, innovation and sustainable growth in Pakistan’s property market.

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The MoU highlights a commitment to expanding opportunities in the real estate sector by combining expertise, market knowledge and strategic partnerships.

Industry Leaders Unite for Future Growth

The agreement brings together key figures from the organisations, including Mr Nofal, CEO of Reportage Pakistan; Mr Omar Khayyam, CEO of Hidayat & Co; and Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, Chairman of Reportage Pakistan.

KEVROKSpaces said the alliance reflects the growing importance of collaboration in shaping the future of Pakistan’s property landscape.

The company added that partnerships between established industry leaders can help introduce international standards, improve investment confidence and support the development of modern residential and commercial projects.

A New Chapter for Premium Property Development

The companies involved expressed confidence that the partnership will contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s real estate market by offering innovative solutions and high-quality developments.

KEVROKSpaces said the future of premium real estate depends on cooperation, shared expertise and a commitment to delivering value for investors and communities.

The strategic collaboration marks a new chapter in efforts to transform Pakistan’s property sector and strengthen opportunities for local and international investment.

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