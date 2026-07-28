Rotary leaders inaugurate new RO water filtration plants in Mirpurkhas.

New purification facilities at a public school and railway station will provide clean drinking water to thousands, supported by Rotary and OGDCL.

MIRPURKHAS — Rotary leaders inaugurated two new Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration plants in Mirpurkhas, strengthening efforts to improve access to Clean Water through sustainable community development projects.

District Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir led the inauguration alongside Rotary International President Larry A. Lunsford, RI Trustee Aziz Memon, District Governor-Elect Fahad Sikandar and other Rotary leaders.

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The filtration plants have been installed at Public School Mirpurkhas and the Mirpurkhas Railway Station. Each facility has the capacity to produce 5,000 gallons of purified drinking water, ensuring a reliable supply for students, commuters, worshippers and local residents.

Sustainable Water Solution for the Community

The Rotary Club of Karachi implemented the project with financial support from Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), highlighting the role of public-private collaboration in delivering sustainable community services.

The initiative aims to improve access to safe drinking water while supporting public health and reducing water-related challenges in the district.

Rotary leaders said the project reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to addressing essential community needs through long-term development initiatives.

Community Service and Environmental Action

The Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas hosted the inauguration under the leadership of President Rtn. Dr. Farhan Ashraf.

The visit also included a flag-hoisting ceremony and a tree plantation drive, reinforcing Rotary’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable community development.

Officials said the combined initiatives demonstrate Rotary’s mission to improve lives through service projects that create lasting social and environmental impact.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to expanding sustainable development programmes that benefit communities across Pakistan.

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