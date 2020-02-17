HEADLINE

UNSG calls for implementing UN resolutions for an amicable solution to Kashmir issue

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for implementing UN resolutions for amicable solution to Kashmir issue.

Talking to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today, he acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in fight against terrorism.

The UN chief thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir, and commended improved security situation in Pakistan and its positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said Pakistan remains committed and determined to achieve stable, peaceful and normalized country.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute came under discussion.

