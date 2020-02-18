Amreli Steels, Tameer Ghar Sign MoU to Enrich Customer Experience

KARACHI – “The future will be driven by technology and Amreli Steels continues to demonstrate its position as the market leader by embracing technology, moving towards becoming a Smart Company and ultimately benefiting the customer,” said Mazhar Husain, Head of Sales, Amreli Steels. He was speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Amreli Steels and Tameer Ghar that took place on 15 February 2020, enabling the company to sell steel rebars online. Tameer Ghar is Pakistan’s first and largest marketplace for construction and home improvement materials. It is the brainchild of young and budding entrepreneurs, Talha Lukman and Ahmed Furqan.

Under the terms of the agreement Tameer Ghar will be Amreli Steels’ official online retailer and business partner. The online store will also be accessible through Amreli Steels official website. Ahmed Furqan said “Tameer Ghar is proud to associate with Amreli Steels. Amreli Steels is the one true benchmark of quality in steel rebars of Pakistan.” Talha Lukman echoed this sentiment and said “Amreli Steels is not only the most recognized steel brand but also one of the biggest brands in Pakistan. We look forward to attracting a wider audience to Tameer Ghar through our association with Amreli Steels”

The signing ceremony was held at the company’s head office and Mazhar Hussain, Head of Sales, Mohsin Ali Sadiq, Senior Manager Marketing, Heads of Departments, and the marketing and sales teams were present. Mazhar Husain added, ‘The partnership between the market leader in steel rebar sales and the largest online marketplace for construction materials will create a clear pathway for success for both organizations.’

Under the MoU, Tameer Ghar will create an exclusive online showroom and store for Amreli Steels on its website making this partnership the first of its kind in the local industry.

