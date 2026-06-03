Lahore — UN Women Pakistan held a meeting with JahanAra Manzoor Wattoo, Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA), to discuss opportunities for advancing gender-responsive social protection across Punjab.

MQM, MBF Present Federal Budget Reform Proposals

The meeting formed part of UN Women Pakistan’s Punjab mission and focused on strengthening support systems for women and girls, particularly those in vulnerable communities.

Focus on Women’s Economic Empowerment

The UN Women delegation was led by Fahmida Iqbal Khan, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan. Discussions centered on improving women’s access to livelihood opportunities, digital inclusion, and financial services.

Participants also explored ways to develop more responsive social protection systems that can better address the needs of women and girls across the province.

Promoting Financial Inclusion and Resilience

During the meeting, Fahmida Iqbal Khan emphasized the importance of helping women move beyond traditional assistance programs.

She noted that UN Women Pakistan supports approaches that enable women to become financially included economic participants. Such initiatives can enhance their decision-making power, resilience, and access to economic opportunities.

Strengthening Collaborative Efforts

Both sides discussed potential areas of cooperation to promote gender equality and strengthen social protection mechanisms in Punjab.

The engagement reflects ongoing efforts to support policies and programs that advance women’s empowerment, economic participation, and inclusive development throughout the province.