Iran reaffirms its commitment to expanding economic, trade, energy, cultural and border cooperation with Pakistan.

Iran’s Consul General has extended warm congratulations to the government, armed forces and people of Pakistan on the country’s 79th Independence Day, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring nations.

In a message issued ahead of August 14, the Consul General conveyed congratulations on behalf of the Iranian government and people. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s founding leaders, particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for their role in the country’s independence.

The Iranian diplomat described August 14 as a reminder of the sacrifices, determination and leadership that led to the creation of Pakistan.

Iran highlights historic ties with Pakistan

The Consul General said relations between Iran and Pakistan extend beyond their geographical proximity. He pointed to shared history, culture, religion and strong people-to-people connections as the foundations of bilateral relations.

Iran also takes pride in being the first country to officially recognise Pakistan following its independence, according to the message.

The Consul General highlighted the literary and intellectual connection between the two countries, particularly the influence of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and thought.

He said these longstanding links continue to represent the close relationship between the peoples of Iran and Pakistan.

MPA Dr Fozia Hameed joins Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Karachi

Focus on trade and regional cooperation

Iran wants to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan across several areas, the Consul General said.

These include economic cooperation, bilateral trade, energy, border management and cultural exchanges.

He also identified stronger peaceful borders, increased trade and improved regional security as shared strategic objectives.

According to the message, greater cooperation in these areas could deliver long-term benefits for communities in both countries.

The Iranian diplomat also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during Pakistan’s independence movement.

He concluded by praying for Pakistan’s continued progress, security, prosperity and national pride, while reaffirming the brotherly relationship between Iran and Pakistan.

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