August 13, 2026

Film, theatre and drama can drive social reform, Hamdard Shura Karachi told

Web Desk August 12, 2026

Dr Muhammad Irfan Aziz highlights the power of creative arts to influence public awareness, social values and positive change.

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Film, theatre and drama can play an important role in promoting social awareness and encouraging positive change in society, Dr Muhammad Irfan Aziz said at a meeting of Hamdard Shura Karachi.

Dr Aziz, Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology, expressed his views on social reform through the topic “Film, Theatre and Drama: Effective Means of Social Reform”.

The session was organised by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan at Bahria Town Tower in Karachi.

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Creative arts as a tool for change

During the session, Dr Aziz discussed the potential of film, theatre and drama to address social issues and influence public attitudes.

He highlighted the ability of creative productions to communicate important messages to wider audiences in an engaging and accessible manner.

According to the discussion, films, theatrical performances and television dramas can help raise awareness about social challenges while encouraging audiences to reflect on their responsibilities towards society.

Creative storytelling can also provide a platform for discussing issues that may otherwise receive limited public attention.

Hamdard Shura Karachi meeting

The meeting brought together prominent members of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and Hamdard Shura Karachi.

Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, attended the session. General (Retd.) Moinuddin Haider, Speaker of Hamdard Shura Karachi, and Col. (R) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt were also present.

The gathering provided an opportunity to discuss the role of communication and creative media in shaping social values and encouraging constructive dialogue.

The discussion underlined the importance of using media responsibly to promote awareness and contribute to a healthier and more informed society.

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