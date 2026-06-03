Karachi — MQM Pakistan and the Muttahida Business Forum (MBF) presented their Shadow Budget Proposals for the Federal Budget 2026–27 at a press conference in Karachi.

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The organizations developed the proposals after consulting business leaders, industrialists, traders, and other stakeholders. They said the recommendations aim to support economic growth, improve the business climate, and provide relief to the public.

Dr. Farooq Sattar Outlines Key Priorities

Speaking at the event, Farooq Sattar said MQM Pakistan has presented shadow budget proposals for the past ten years.

He explained that the party prepares these recommendations through consultations with business and public stakeholders. According to him, the goal is to help policymakers address economic challenges and support sustainable growth.

Senior MQM Pakistan leader Shabeer Qaimkhani also attended the event.

Calls for Tax Relief and Business Support

Dr. Farooq Sattar urged the government to provide meaningful relief to traders, industrialists, exporters, and middle-income families.

He called for a simpler and fairer tax system. He also urged policymakers to lower industrial energy tariffs and introduce business-friendly measures that encourage investment and job creation.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to address long-standing economic and infrastructure issues in Karachi and other major commercial centers.

Business Leaders Join Discussions

Qamar Akhtar Naqvi, President of MBF, attended the press conference alongside General Secretary Mujahid Rasool and Vice President Asim Aizaz Alam.

Leading business figures also joined the event. These included Muhammad Rehan Hanif, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Jawaid Bilwani.

Several lawmakers participated as well. Among them were Amir Waleed Chishti, Ali Khursheedi, Aasia Ishaq, Khalida Ateeb, and Hasaan Sabir.

Proposals Head to Government Forums

MQM Pakistan and MBF will submit their recommendations to the Ministry of Finance, relevant government institutions, and parliamentary forums.

The organizations urged policymakers to review the proposals during the Federal Budget 2026–27 planning process. They said the recommendations could help strengthen economic activity and improve conditions for businesses across Pakistan.