Umeed by LADIESFUND Reaches 1,000 Women Through Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative

Umeed by LADIESFUND brings more than 100 mothers and daughters together at Behbud for breast cancer awareness.

More than 100 mothers and daughters attend an interactive awareness session at Behbud, featuring student-led role plays, survivor guidance and personal experiences.

Umeed by LADIESFUND, an initiative of Dawood Global Foundation, has reached more than 1,000 women through its breast cancer awareness and empowerment training programmes across Pakistan.

As part of its expanding outreach, the initiative recently brought together more than 100 girl students and their mothers at Behbud for an interactive breast cancer awareness session.

The programme moved beyond conventional health presentations. Instead, it used practical activities, personal experiences and specially scripted mother-daughter role plays to encourage open conversations about breast health within families.

Behbud engaged Umeed by LADIESFUND to conduct the dedicated awareness programme. The partnership reflects growing efforts to make essential health information accessible to women and families.

Umeed delivers its training sessions in English, Urdu and Pashtu. This multilingual approach helps women from different communities access breast health information.

Mother-Daughter Role Plays Encourage Open Conversations

Two Urdu role plays became the highlight of the Behbud session. Umeed by LADIESFUND designed and scripted both performances.

Student participants Sawera Ejaz and Areeba Athar performed the roles of a daughter and mother, respectively.

In the first scenario, the daughter encouraged her mother to overcome hesitation and undergo a mammogram. In the second, the mother told her daughter about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Together, the performances demonstrated how families can discuss sensitive health issues with honesty, compassion and support.

The activities also highlighted that breast cancer awareness extends beyond recognising symptoms. It involves encouraging women to seek medical advice, discuss screening and support loved ones through diagnosis and treatment.

Survivor Shares Practical Breast Health Guidance

Umeed by LADIESFUND Co-Chairs Sima Kamil and Fauzia Khuhro led an interactive question-and-answer session.

Sima opened the programme with an icebreaker. She encouraged mothers and students to participate and discuss breast health comfortably.

Fauzia, a breast cancer survivor, shared practical guidance on breast self-examination. She demonstrated the clock method to help women become familiar with their breasts and recognise changes that may require professional medical attention.

Another contribution came from Shafaq Zainuddin, a LADIESFUND #LFVIP member. She recently underwent a mammogram recommended by her doctor, which Umeed arranged and facilitated.

Shafaq shared the apprehension and questions she experienced before screening. She also described how Umeed supported her throughout the process.

Her account helped participants understand the emotional challenges that women may face when considering screening. Moreover, it highlighted the value of guidance and support when seeking medical care.

Dr Nosheen Zaidi and Yasmin Kamal, Education Coordinator at Behbud, also attended the session.

Umeed Co-Chairs Highlight the Importance of Family Support

Sima Kamil said open communication remains central to effective breast cancer awareness.

She welcomed the participation of mothers and daughters, stressing that families should discuss breast health before illness creates an urgent need.

She added that encouraging young girls to speak with their mothers about breast health and mammograms can help build awareness across generations.

Fauzia Khuhro encouraged women to become familiar with their bodies and seek medical advice when they notice changes.

Drawing on her personal experience, she emphasised the importance of information, support and confidence when addressing breast health concerns.

Shafaq Zainuddin also described how Umeed helped her overcome the uncertainty surrounding her doctor-recommended mammogram.

She said the experience changed her perspective on screening and encouraged her to share her story. She hoped her account would give other women the confidence to take their first step towards medical advice.

Behbud Welcomes Collaborative Awareness Programme

Dr Shazia Azhar, Coordinator at Behbud, said the organisation specifically invited Umeed because of its experience in women’s health education.

She said the session allowed students and their mothers to learn together in a supportive environment. She also appreciated the interactive format and the participation it encouraged.

Dr Saba Hashmi, Senior Vice President, Group Health Chair and Acting President of Behbud, delivered the closing vote of thanks.

She highlighted the two mother-daughter role plays as particularly meaningful. According to her, the performances showed how awareness can translate into practical conversations at home.

She thanked Umeed for delivering an engaging programme that encouraged students to communicate an important health message.

LADIESFUND Founder Emphasises Awareness Across Generations

Tara Uzra Dawood, Founder of LADIESFUND, said breast cancer awareness must extend beyond classrooms, clinics and annual campaigns.

She stressed the importance of everyday family conversations, particularly between mothers and daughters.

Dawood said Umeed developed the role plays to help young women discuss issues that families might otherwise avoid.

She added that the initiative had reached more than 1,000 women through its awareness and empowerment sessions. She also noted that organisations, aid agencies and major corporates were engaging Umeed to deliver training within their communities.

She said the initiative aims to make breast health a subject women can discuss openly, approach confidently and share with future generations.

Laiba Khan of LADIESFUND coordinated and facilitated the Behbud session. The Umeed by LADIESFUND team delivered the programme.

Through interactive learning, survivor-led education, personal testimony and student performances, the session offered a practical approach to breast cancer awareness.

As Umeed expands its outreach, it continues to involve women and younger generations in shared learning. Its approach encourages families to replace silence and uncertainty with knowledge, empathy and informed action.

About Umeed by LADIESFUND

Umeed by LADIESFUND is an initiative of Dawood Global Foundation. It focuses on breast cancer awareness, health education and community empowerment.

Through interactive training, survivor engagement, practical breast health education and partnerships with community organisations, Umeed works to make health information accessible to women and families.

Its training sessions are conducted in English, Urdu and Pashtu. The initiative has reached more than 1,000 women through its awareness and empowerment programmes and continues to expand across Pakistan.

About Dawood Global Foundation

Dawood Global Foundation is a nonprofit organisation committed to advancing education, healthcare, women’s empowerment and sustainable community development across Pakistan.

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