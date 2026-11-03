Iran Says US Contacts Continue as Qatar Mediation Fails to Secure Breakthrough

Iran-US talks continue through Qatari mediation as Tehran maintains its conditions for ending the war.

Iran says diplomatic contacts with the United States are continuing through mediators, despite the latest round of talks with Qatar ending without a breakthrough.

The discussions focused on revised proposals to end the eight-month war. However, Tehran and Washington have yet to reach an agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said consultations through mediators remained intensive. He added that Tehran had presented its conditions and proposals, while progress depended on Washington’s political judgment.

His remarks appeared in comments carried by Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Meanwhile, China and Russia voiced concern about the possibility of renewed military action. Their warnings came amid fears that the conflict could escalate after the November 3 US midterm elections.

Iran Sees Renewed US Attack as Possible

Oil prices fell nearly 4% on Monday as hopes grew that mediation could produce a diplomatic settlement.

However, Iranian sources told Reuters they considered another US attack more likely than a deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran’s seven-step proposal, submitted in September, remained the basis of discussions. He confirmed that Iran could shorten the proposed timetable.

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Baghaei said the revised plan could be implemented within two days. Nevertheless, he stressed that the changes would not affect Iran’s underlying conditions.

US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s original seven-step proposal in September.

Tehran Links Nuclear Talks to Its Conditions

Iran’s proposal calls on the United States to end its blockade of Iranian ports. It also seeks a waiver allowing Iranian oil sales and the cancellation of newly imposed sanctions.

In return, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides would then address other issues through further negotiations.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran would not resume talks on its nuclear programme until it verified that Washington had fulfilled its conditions.

Asked whether Tehran had discussed transferring its highly enriched uranium stockpile to another country, he said no.

An official briefed on the negotiations said Iranian negotiators had left Doha on Sunday. However, the official said their departure did not result from problems in the discussions.

The official also confirmed that a draft proposal was circulating but provided no further details.

Qatari mediators travelled to Tehran on Monday night to discuss a version of the draft agreement with Araqchi, according to another official briefed on the talks.

Trump Says Agreement Could Happen

Trump said on Monday that Iran wanted a deal to end the war. He added that an agreement “could happen” but offered no further details.

The United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28. Since then, the conflict has disrupted regional security and global energy supplies.

Iran closed the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, while Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. The conflict has also involved repeated Iranian drone and missile attacks on Gulf states and renewed fighting in Yemen.

Trump has repeatedly said Washington would not launch another attack on Iran before the November 3 midterm elections.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned that it would respond forcefully to any renewed attack. Tehran has threatened targets both inside and outside the Middle East.

China and Russia Urge Diplomatic Solution

China called on all parties to pursue a political settlement rather than return to military action.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the appeal during a meeting in Beijing with senior Iranian security official Ali Bagheri Kani.

China, a major customer for Gulf energy supplies, has increased its diplomatic engagement in the region. It also hosted Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, whose country borders the Strait of Hormuz.

Wang also met Saudi Arabia’s National Security Adviser, Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, in Beijing on Monday.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the parties should work to protect regional energy supplies and secure shipping routes.

Similarly, Russia expressed serious concern over reports of possible renewed military action against Iran. Its Foreign Ministry called for greater diplomatic efforts.

Iranian state media also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with Iran’s senior security official Mohsen Rezaei on Monday.

Attack on Qatari LNG Tanker Raises Energy Concerns

The conflict has also raised concerns over the security of global energy shipments.

Qatari LNG operator Nakilat said unidentified objects struck one of its liquefied natural gas tankers in the Gulf on Friday. The company reported the incident on Sunday.

Attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and Red Sea have occurred repeatedly during the conflict. However, incidents involving LNG carriers have remained rare.

The last reported attack involving a Qatari tanker took place in early July.

With negotiations continuing and regional powers urging restraint, uncertainty remains over whether mediation can prevent another escalation.

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