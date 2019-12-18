Yes I Can
TRT World's documentary on Paralympic swimmer wins EU's Short Film Competition

KARACHI – Turkish state international news channel TRT World’s documentary on a Paralympic swimmer has won the European Union’s Short Film Competition.

The TRT World’s documentary “Yes I Can” tells the compelling story of Sumeyye Boyac, a gold medal winner born without arms.

The awarded documentary proves that anything is possible if you never give up on your dreams.

The 9th EU Human Rights Short Film Competition was organized by the delegation of the European Union to Turkey invites all film directors to take part in the completion with an original film entry based on a human rights theme.

Among 79 films that participated in the competition, 10 finalists were selected and the top 3 films were awarded by a preliminary jury.  

