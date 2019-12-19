Law Minister Farogh Nasim says the Federal Government has decided to file a reference in Supreme Judicial Council against Special Court judge Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth for writing Para 66 in the detailed judgment of the high treason case against former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf.

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

He said Justice Waqar Ahmed’s observation that law enforcement agencies should arrest Pervez Musharraf and if found dead his dead body should be hanged at D-Chowk in Islamabad for three days, which is against the law and the constitution, and also unprecedented as well as despicable.

The Minister said public hanging is against the constitution and Islam.

He said the observation of Justice Waqar Ahmed indicates that he is incompetent and unfit for the job. He said the senior judges of the Supreme Court should restrain Justice Waqar Ahmed for any administrative and judicial work.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Akbar said it is an issue of serious concern.

He said Para 66 in the detailed judgment is against the constitution, Shari’ah law and also international humanitarian law. He said there are two dissenting notes on the para.

He said the federal government has objection over conduct of the trial and it will go into appeal against the judgment.

Like this: Like Loading...