HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Govt to approach SJC against judge over Musharraf treason verdict

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Law Minister Farogh Nasim says the Federal Government has decided to file a reference in Supreme Judicial Council against Special Court judge Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth for writing Para 66 in the detailed judgment of the high treason case against former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf. 

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

He said Justice Waqar Ahmed’s observation that law enforcement agencies should arrest Pervez Musharraf and if found dead his dead body should be hanged at D-Chowk in Islamabad for three days, which is against the law and the constitution, and also unprecedented as well as despicable.

The Minister said public hanging is against the constitution and Islam.

He said the observation of Justice Waqar Ahmed indicates that he is incompetent and unfit for the job. He said the senior judges of the Supreme Court should restrain Justice Waqar Ahmed for any administrative and judicial work.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Akbar said it is an issue of serious concern.

He said Para 66 in the detailed judgment is against the constitution, Shari’ah law and also international humanitarian law. He said there are two dissenting notes on the para.

He said the federal government has objection over conduct of the trial and it will go into appeal against the judgment.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Sitara First look
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

SITARA – First look, The upcoming animated film

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – In the summer of 2019 Waadi Animations will embark on a new adventure, SITARA. The upcoming animated film is developed by Waadi Animations, Sitara is the first Pakistani animated film co-produced with Broadly Films which is based in New York. Sitara tells the story of a family living in the old city of […]

Imran Khan
HEADLINE

Pakistan offers best tourism attractions in world ranging from beach, mountain, and desert tourism: PM

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan offers best tourism attractions in the world ranging from beach, mountain, and desert tourism. Addressing a tourism summit in Islamabad this evening, he said Pakistan has virgin coastal belt in Balochistan, but it is unfortunate that our elite prefers to visit Europe and western countries instead […]
HEADLINE LAHORE PAKISTAN

PTI Usman Buzdar elected as new Chief Minister Punjab

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has elected PTI Sardar Usman Buzdar as the new Chief Minister of Punjab with 186 votes. The Punjab Assembly session was held to elect the new chief minister of the province. PMLN Hamza Shahbaz secured 159 votes only. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar for the slot of Punjab chief minister, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.