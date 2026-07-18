TRIONDA Pakistan-Made Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Ball Unveiled

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan highlights Pakistan-made TRIONDA, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball.

TRIONDA, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, has been manufactured in Pakistan.

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The achievement continues Pakistan’s long tradition of producing footballs for the world’s biggest sporting event.

The announcement came during remarks by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

He addressed the audience at the event “One World, One Game, One Goal: Football as a Catalyst for Youth Mental Health and Well-Being.”

Rana Mashhood said it was an honour to present TRIONDA as the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

He noted that Pakistan has produced official match balls for several previous FIFA World Cups.

According to him, this achievement reflects the country’s internationally recognised craftsmanship.

He said the football represents the skill and dedication of Pakistani workers.

It also symbolises opportunity and the power of sport to unite people across cultures and borders.

Furthermore, Rana Mashhood said Pakistan’s continued contribution highlights the country’s manufacturing excellence.

He added that local manufacturers continue to meet international quality standards.

The chairman also highlighted the importance of football for young people.

He said sports promote confidence, teamwork, and social inclusion.

Moreover, he said football can improve youth mental health and overall well-being.

He encouraged greater investment in sports development and youth engagement.

The event also highlighted the role of sport in promoting peace and international cooperation.

It recognised Pakistan’s contribution to one of the world’s most prestigious sporting tournaments.

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