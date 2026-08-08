August 8, 2026

Disability Certificates & Special CNICs Drive Opens Gateway for PWDs in Sindh

Web Desk August 8, 2026

IHRI, DEPD, SPDPA, and Sindh Government organize a 3-day camp to deliver essential identity documents, employment quotas, and financial aid under one roof.

Desk setup for issuing disability certificates and Special CNICs at the Sindh facilitation camp

IHRI and Sindh Government officials facilitate Persons with Disabilities during the disability certificates camp

One-Window Camp Streamlines Disability Certificates and Identity Cards

KARACHI — The International Human Rights Movement (IHRI), in collaboration with the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA), and the Government of Sindh, has launched a special 3-day facilitation camp. The initiative provides disability certificates and Special CNICs to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under one roof.

The joint initiative aims to eliminate administrative hurdles for PWDs across the province. By bringing medical assessment boards and registration authorities together, the camp significantly speeds up document issuance.

Unlocking Government Benefits and Financial Rights

Obtaining official disability certificates serves as the primary key for PWDs to access government welfare programs and legal protections:

  • Employment Quota: Access to reserved job quotas in federal (2%) and provincial government departments (5% in Sindh).

  • Financial Assistance: Eligibility for targeted social welfare schemes, monthly stipends, and rehabilitative grants.

  • Transport & Travel Discounts: Up to 50% concession on public transport, Pakistan Railways, and domestic airlines.

  • Education & Healthcare: Tuition fee waivers in public educational institutes and subsidized healthcare facilities.

Collective Action for Social Inclusion

Organizers emphasized that facilitating these documents is a critical step toward social equality and dignity. By securing both the disability assessment and Special CNIC at a single venue, the organizers aim to simplify processes, reduce travel stress, and ensure no individual is left behind.

The camp operates with a unified mission: Making rights accessible, creating equal opportunities, and ensuring lasting support for Persons with Disabilities.

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