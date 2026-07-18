Raisa Adil Karachi Editors Club Welcomes Appointment as Principal Information Officer

Raisa Adil has received congratulations from the Karachi Editors Club (KEC) after her appointment as Principal Information Officer (PIO) at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

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Meanwhile, the KEC Executive Committee welcomed the government’s decision.

Members described the appointment as merit-based and well deserved.

During the meeting, the committee gathered on Saturday. KEC President Mubasher Mir chaired the session.

Members congratulated Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. According to the committee, his decision to appoint an experienced and professional officer reflected merit. As a result, the appointment is expected to strengthen communication between the government and the media.

The committee expressed confidence in Raisa Adil’s leadership. Moreover, members said her administrative experience would benefit the Information Ministry. They also believed her media expertise would improve cooperation with journalists.

Speaking at the meeting, Mubasher Mir described the Principal Information Officer as the government’s key link with the media.

Mubasher Mir said he expects the Press Information Department to improve transparency. He also expressed hope that the department would share official information more quickly. Ultimately, greater trust between the government and journalists would benefit both sides, he said.

KEC Secretary General Manzar Naqvi said However, Pakistan’s media industry continues to face serious financial challenges.He said newspapers, television channels, and digital media outlets continue to struggle with rising costs and declining revenues.

He noted that many journalists have already lost their jobs. Thousands of others still face uncertainty about their professional future.

Naqvi urged Raisa Adil to adopt an open-door policy. He also encouraged regular consultations with representative media bodies. He said stronger dialogue would help address the concerns of journalists and media organisations.

The Executive Committee highlighted several urgent issues. These include timely government advertisements. Members also called for faster payment of outstanding dues. They urged the government to introduce a transparent and fair advertising policy.

At the same time, the committee said many media organisations depend on timely government payments.Delays place additional financial pressure on the industry.

Members also called for a support framework for unemployed journalists. They recommended digital skills training, professional development, employment assistance, welfare programmes, and institutional support.

The committee stressed the importance of job security and professional independence. Members said a financially stable media strengthens democracy. They also said it protects freedom of expression and supports credible journalism.

The Executive Committee praised Raisa Adil’s distinguished public service. Members expressed confidence that her leadership would improve cooperation between the government and the media.

The Karachi Editors Club also pledged full cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It reaffirmed its support for responsible journalism, media freedom, and constructive engagement in the national interest.

The meeting was attended by KEC President Mubasher Mir, Secretary General Manzar Naqvi, Senior Vice President Mukhtar Aqil, Mukhtar Butt, and Executive Committee members Nazir Leghari, Agha Masood Hussain, Najamuddin Sheikh, Iqbal Jamil, Khursheed Hyder, Tariq Khalil, Haseena Jatoi, Javed Malik, Naeem Tahir, Naeemuddin, and Nadeem Israr Usmani.

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