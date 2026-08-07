Gianni Infantino faces growing scrutiny as UEFA challenges his leadership of FIFA.

The FIFA president’s global alliances are under fresh scrutiny as UEFA considers a boycott and criticism grows over his leadership

Gianni Infantino arrived in Cali to a presidential-style welcome. Colombia Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun greeted him on the runway.

Infantino had travelled to Colombia to attend the inauguration of new president Abelardo de la Espriella. CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez joined him.

Dominguez praised Infantino’s record and the “enormously successful” 2026 World Cup. He also declared support for the FIFA president.

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The scene reflected the influence Infantino has built since becoming FIFA president in 2016. His role takes him far beyond football meetings. He regularly meets presidents, political leaders and influential officials around the world.

But his position now faces its biggest test.

FIFA leadership has come under renewed scrutiny after the collapse of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. UEFA has also kept open the possibility of boycotting FIFA competitions.

A president with global reach

Infantino’s job requires extensive international travel. FIFA has 211 member associations, and the president is expected to maintain relationships with them.

He also attends confederation meetings and major tournaments. FIFA says these trips help unite football and support grassroots development.

Earlier this week, Infantino travelled to FIFA’s headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. He met selected members of the organisation’s management board as controversy grew around his investment proposal.

His travel arrangements often reflect the scale of his position. A Qatar Airways executive jet has been made available to him. During the 2026 World Cup, the aircraft allowed him to attend multiple matches in different locations.

His movements have sometimes resembled those of a head of state rather than a sports administrator.

In April, authorities in Vancouver rejected a request for a level-four motorcade before the FIFA Congress. Such security arrangements normally serve heads of state or the Pope.

New Zealand police also rejected a similar request during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Infantino’s salary and influence

Infantino’s compensation has risen sharply since his election.

He earned about £1.3m in his first year as FIFA president. His current package stands at roughly £4m.

That includes a £2.2m base salary and a confirmed variable bonus of £1.8m. He also receives a yearly per diem of about £20,500 for expenses and living costs.

His predecessor, Sepp Blatter, received a £2.6m package in his final year.

Infantino argues that FIFA’s record revenues and increased funding for member associations justify his compensation.

Those financial achievements have also helped him build support across football’s global membership.

The Trump relationship

Infantino’s relationship with US President Donald Trump has attracted particular attention.

In May 2025, Infantino joined Trump on a diplomatic trip to the Middle East. He then arrived two hours late for the FIFA Congress in Paraguay.

UEFA accused him of putting “private political interests” ahead of football responsibilities. Several officials staged a walk-out.

Infantino also presented FIFA’s Peace Prize to Trump. Critics questioned the decision and raised concerns about FIFA’s political neutrality.

Earlier this year, Infantino appeared at the first meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace, which focuses on the reconstruction of Gaza.

The International Olympic Committee said Infantino had not breached its political neutrality rules.

Still, critics argued that his relationship with Trump had become too close.

FIFA Forward Enterprise becomes a turning point

The controversy intensified after Infantino backed the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

The plan involved selling a 21% stake in FIFA’s commercial and ticketing business to a private equity investor.

The proposal became a major political and governance issue within football. The investor was reportedly linked to a company associated with Jared Kushner’s family.

Infantino later apologised for the proposal. He has also said he intends to withstand the criticism surrounding the plan.

The episode has damaged his previously formidable position.

UEFA continues to threaten a boycott of FIFA tournaments. The next major test could come with the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Infantino has shown no sign of stepping aside.

Why Infantino rarely faces questions

Another source of criticism involves Infantino’s limited access to independent media.

He has held only two open news conferences during the past four years. Both took place before the 2026 World Cup.

Most of his public appearances come through FIFA’s own media channels.

That approach allows FIFA to control much of the messaging around the president.

Before the World Cup, Infantino faced questions about ticket prices and visa problems. His response to concerns surrounding Somali referee Omar Artan’s entry into the United States also drew criticism.

Infantino told supporters to “just, you know, chill, relax”.

The remark generated concern among parts of the football community.

Critics say the list of controversies is growing

Infantino still has significant support across FIFA’s 211 member associations.

His expansion of the World Cup has delivered more places and greater revenue for many national federations. That has helped strengthen his international support.

He has also pushed through an expanded Club World Cup.

The 2034 World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia, another country with which Infantino has developed close ties.

The 2026 World Cup also generated criticism over ticket prices and visa problems.

FIFA used a secondary ticket market with uncapped prices and a 30% share of each sale. Critics argued that the system prioritised revenue over supporters.

Attorneys general in New York and New Jersey later subpoenaed FIFA over its ticketing practices.

Re-election suddenly looks less certain

For years, Infantino appeared almost certain to win another term.

Before the 2026 World Cup, 111 FIFA members had already declared their support. That number appeared sufficient to secure re-election.

The FIFA Forward Enterprise controversy has changed the political landscape.

UEFA now sees an opportunity to challenge his leadership. Critics argue that FIFA needs stronger checks on presidential power and greater transparency.

Infantino’s supporters point to record revenues, increased development funding and FIFA’s growing global reach.

His opponents see a different picture: an increasingly powerful president surrounded by political alliances, controversial decisions and limited independent scrutiny.

His appearance alongside Colombia’s new president shows why removing him may prove difficult.

For now, Infantino remains firmly in control of FIFA. But the battle over his future has become one of the biggest leadership tests in world football.

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