Families of martyred policemen end their Quetta sit-in after reaching an agreement with the Balochistan government.

Government agrees to form a judicial commission, rename public institutions after the martyrs, and implement measures honouring victims of the Ziarat attack.

Ziarat Attack victims’ families ended their sit-in in Quetta on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the Balochistan government, bringing a 10-day protest to a close.

The protest began on 9 July at Koila Phatak. Family members of policemen martyred in the terrorist attack on a police post in Ziarat staged the sit-in alongside the bodies of the victims.

The sit-in committee announced that the protest had ended after successful negotiations with the provincial government. It also confirmed that the bodies of seven martyrs were shifted to their native areas early on Saturday. Traffic at Koila Phatak resumed after remaining blocked for 10 days.

The Balochistan government accepted all major demands raised by the bereaved families. Most importantly, it agreed to establish a judicial commission to investigate both the Ziarat and Hanna Urak attacks, which claimed the lives of 32 policemen and civilians.

On 5 July, armed men attacked the Hanna Urak Valley near Quetta. The assault killed five tribesmen, injured eight others, and led to the abduction of 11 people.

A day later, terrorists attacked a police post at the Mangi Dam pumping station in Ziarat district. Nine police officers died at the scene. Militants later killed 18 more officers after abducting them.

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Security forces launched Operation Shaban in response to the attack. The clearance operation killed 91 terrorists as of Thursday.

Home Minister Ziaullah Langove signed the agreement on behalf of the provincial government. Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Secretary General of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), signed on behalf of the protesting families.

Meanwhile, the provincial government started implementing the agreement immediately.

Authorities renamed Koila Phatak Chowk as Shuhada-i-Ziarat Chowk to honour the martyred policemen.

The government also decided to rename police stations, schools, and healthcare facilities across Ziarat district after the fallen officers.

The chief minister’s office directed the home, education, and health departments to complete the renaming process and secure formal approval.

According to official notifications, four police stations, three schools, and two healthcare centres will receive the names of the martyrs.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the government would fully implement every commitment made to the families.

He described the fallen policemen as national heroes who sacrificed their lives for peace and public safety.

Furthermore, he said naming public institutions after the martyrs would preserve their legacy and inspire future generations.

The chief minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the martyrs’ families and ensuring their welfare.

Earlier, families affected by the Hanna Urak attack had ended their separate protest on 10 July after 11 abducted tribesmen returned safely. However, the families of the Ziarat martyrs had continued their sit-in until the latest agreement was reached.

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