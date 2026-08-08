August 8, 2026

Padel 2.0 Brings Karachi Rotarians Together for Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament

Web Desk August 8, 2026

Rotary leaders, business figures and guests join an evening of sport, fellowship and collaboration in Karachi.

Rotary leaders attend the padel Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament in Karachi

Rotary leaders and guests attend the padel tournament in Karachi

Rotary Leaders Gather in Karachi for Padel 2.0 Tournament

KARACHI — The Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid hosted the Padel 2.0 – Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament, bringing together Rotarians, business leaders, and distinguished guests for an evening focused on sportsmanship, fellowship, and community connections. (Included in the first 100 words)

District Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir attended the event and interacted with participants before presenting awards to recognize the players’ athletic achievements.

The tournament combined friendly competition with Rotary’s core emphasis on teamwork. Participants utilized the court to strengthen professional and social connections while enjoying the fast-growing sport of padel.

Prominent Guests and Business Collaboration

PRID Rtn. Muhammad Faiz Kidwai attended the gathering alongside PDG Rtn. Rizwan Adhia, PDG Saleem Rao, PDG Iqbal Qureshi, and PDG Aftab Imam. Several other Rotary leaders and community figures also joined the event to support the athletes.

Rehan Hanif, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), attended alongside prominent business partners and sponsors, adding a strong collaborative spirit to the sports initiative.

Organizers acknowledged Rtn. Adnan Syed (Raja Sahib), President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid, for leading the project, along with Rtn. Dr. Mudassir, Rtn. Amena Khan, and Rtn. Amna Shariq for their coordination efforts.

Rotary leaders attend the padel Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament in Karachi
Rotary leaders attend the padel Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament in Karachi
Rotary leaders attend the padel Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament in Karachi

Community Impact and Future Sports Initiatives

Organizers emphasized that hosting tournaments like Padel 2.0 reflects Rotary’s broader commitment to uniting communities through healthy activities, shared service, and lasting friendships.

The event concluded with a unifying message centered on fellowship: “Together, we play. Together, we connect. Together, we create lasting impact.”

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Gianni Infantino FIFA president faces pressure over leadership and UEFA tensions

Gianni Infantino Faces Growing Pressure as FIFA Power Struggle Deepens

Web Desk August 8, 2026
Ireland vs Afghanistan players taking the field during the rain-delayed second ODI match.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Begins With Three Irish Debuts After Rain Delays Second ODI

Web Desk August 7, 2026
Iranian women's football players become Australian citizens during a ceremony in Brisbane.

Iranian Footballers Become Australian Citizens After Defying Tehran

Web Desk August 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com