Rotary leaders and guests attend the padel tournament in Karachi

Rotary leaders, business figures and guests join an evening of sport, fellowship and collaboration in Karachi.

Rotary Leaders Gather in Karachi for Padel 2.0 Tournament

KARACHI — The Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid hosted the Padel 2.0 – Marka-e-Haq Inter-Club Tournament, bringing together Rotarians, business leaders, and distinguished guests for an evening focused on sportsmanship, fellowship, and community connections. (Included in the first 100 words)

District Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir attended the event and interacted with participants before presenting awards to recognize the players’ athletic achievements.

The tournament combined friendly competition with Rotary’s core emphasis on teamwork. Participants utilized the court to strengthen professional and social connections while enjoying the fast-growing sport of padel.

Prominent Guests and Business Collaboration

PRID Rtn. Muhammad Faiz Kidwai attended the gathering alongside PDG Rtn. Rizwan Adhia, PDG Saleem Rao, PDG Iqbal Qureshi, and PDG Aftab Imam. Several other Rotary leaders and community figures also joined the event to support the athletes.

Rehan Hanif, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), attended alongside prominent business partners and sponsors, adding a strong collaborative spirit to the sports initiative.

Organizers acknowledged Rtn. Adnan Syed (Raja Sahib), President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid, for leading the project, along with Rtn. Dr. Mudassir, Rtn. Amena Khan, and Rtn. Amna Shariq for their coordination efforts.

Community Impact and Future Sports Initiatives

Organizers emphasized that hosting tournaments like Padel 2.0 reflects Rotary’s broader commitment to uniting communities through healthy activities, shared service, and lasting friendships.

The event concluded with a unifying message centered on fellowship: “Together, we play. Together, we connect. Together, we create lasting impact.”

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