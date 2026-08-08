August 8, 2026

Houssem Ben Haj Amor Named Among Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 CEOs for 2026

Web Desk August 8, 2026

Al Baraka Group CEO recognized for driving digital transformation, geographic expansion, and sustainable growth across regional banking operations.

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Forbes Middle East Recognizes Houssem Ben Haj Amor for Leadership

Forbes Middle East has named Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Group, among its Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East for 2026. The prestigious list features prominent executives driving economic growth and innovation across diverse business sectors in the region.

The recognition reflects Houssem Ben Haj Amor‘s strategic stewardship of the Bahrain-based banking institution since taking charge as Group CEO in October 2022. Under his guidance, Al Baraka Group has consistently executed long-term strategic plans aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, expanding digital services, and reinforcing subsidiary collaboration across its global network.

Strategic Growth and Subsidiary Synergy Across Markets

During his tenure, Houssem Ben Haj Amor has focused on strengthening coordination among Al Baraka’s subsidiary banks, accelerating transformation initiatives, and diversifying revenue streams. These efforts have significantly modernized the group’s Islamic banking services to meet evolving financial market demands.

  • Asset Growth: Group total assets exceeded $31 billion in Q1 2026.

  • Global Footprint: Network spanning over 600 branches across 13 countries.

  • Tech Integration: Alignment of AI, IT, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity across all banking subsidiaries.

  • Asset Quality: Maintained strong asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 3%.

Commitment to Sustainable Islamic Banking

Despite ongoing global economic challenges and market volatility, Al Baraka Group continues to deliver solid financial performance. The group remains committed to further refining its business model and introducing innovative Sharia-compliant products focused on sustainable, long-term value creation.

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