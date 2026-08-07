Ireland captain Paul Stirling leads his team during the Ireland vs Afghanistan second ODI in Bready

Paul Stirling elected to bowl after a wet outfield delayed play in Bready, while Ireland handed ODI debuts to Ben Calitz, Jai Moondra and Brydon McDonough.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Resumes Following Outfield Rain Delay

The Ireland vs Afghanistan second One-Day International finally got underway after a lengthy rain delay in Bready, with Ireland captain Paul Stirling winning the toss and opting to field first in a match reduced to 47 overs per side due to a wet outfield.

The toss was delayed by ninety minutes as ground staff worked to dry the outfield. With the series opener abandoned without a ball bowled earlier in the week, both teams entered the second fixture eager to secure the upper hand in the five-match series, which currently stands at 0-0.

Three Debutants Featured in the Ireland vs Afghanistan Clash

Ireland handed One-Day International debuts to three players for the match: batter Ben Calitz along with fast bowlers Jai Moondra and Brydon McDonough. Calitz, who has already represented Ireland in 11 T20 Internationals, featured as a specialist middle-order batter.

Missouri Tax Free Weekend Begins as Shoppers Save While Kansas Stays on Sidelines

Left-arm seamer Jai Moondra earned his ODI cap after impressive performances during Ireland’s recent T20I series against India, while right-arm pacer Brydon McDonough was rewarded for a strong domestic campaign, taking eight wickets at an average of 31.25 in the Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup.

Afghanistan entered the contest under the captaincy of Rahmat Shah, who succeeded Hashmatullah Shahidi. The visitors fielded a strong lineup featuring experienced campaigners including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Brydon McDonough.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Follow THE AZB