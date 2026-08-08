Organizers initiate the tree plantation campaign on Workshop Road in Sukkur

Rotary Club Sukkur and Municipal Corporation begin plantation campaign on Workshop Road, urging residents to protect and maintain trees.

Sukkur Begins Environmental Drive with Strategic Tree Plantation Campaign

SUKKUR — The Rotary Club Sukkur, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation Sukkur, launched an environmental tree plantation drive on Workshop Road as part of efforts to promote a greener and healthier city. (Included in the first 100 words)

The initiative aims to go beyond simply planting saplings. Organizers emphasized that the campaign seeks to support a long-term vision of a clean, green, and sustainable Sukkur by expanding the city’s overall urban forest cover.

Environmental experts highlight that active tree plantation plays a vital role in urban centers. Saplings help filter air pollution, lower extreme summer temperatures, and enhance the natural landscape of urban neighborhoods.

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Community Responsibility and Protecting Green Spaces

Organizers stressed that executing a tree plantation drive is only the first step. Local communities must also protect, water, and maintain the young saplings to ensure they survive and grow to benefit future generations.

The Rotary Club Sukkur and the local municipal body encouraged residents to actively participate in environmental projects and help expand green zones across all major roads.

“Every sapling planted today represents hope, health, and prosperity for future generations. Protecting these trees must be treated as a shared civic responsibility,” organizers stated.

The broader campaign aims to build long-term environmental awareness, encouraging collective civic action to transform Sukkur into a cleaner, cooler, and more eco-friendly city.

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