KARACHI: The Government of Sindh, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, held a scholarship distribution ceremony at the Sindh Boy Scouts Association Provincial Headquarters in Karachi on June 3.

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The event aimed to support students from minority communities and recognize their academic achievements across the province.

750 students receive scholarships

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs, Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Moreover, he distributed scholarships among 750 students belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, and other minority communities.

He stated that the initiative reflects the provincial government’s commitment to promoting education and equal opportunities for all citizens.

Government highlights education policy

Dr. Sham Sundar said the program aligns with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, which focused on improving access to education for marginalized communities.

In addition, he praised the leadership of PPP figures, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for supporting minority welfare initiatives.

Scholarship program funding and transparency

Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, Rajveer Singh, said Rs30 million had been allocated for the program.

However, he noted that the allocated amount remains insufficient and assured that funding will be increased in the next phase.

Furthermore, he added that students not included in the current round would be considered in future scholarship cycles.

Merit-based selection emphasized

Meanwhile, MPA Anil Kumar stated that the selection process for college and university students was strictly based on merit.

He also praised the committee for ensuring transparency and fairness in awarding scholarships.

Wide participation at ceremony

The ceremony was attended by students, parents, government officials, social figures, and representatives of minority communities.

Finally, officials from the Sindh Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirmed their commitment to continuing educational support programs for minority youth.