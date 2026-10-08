Three Killed, Pakistani Among 36 Injured in Saudi Airport Attacks

Three killed and 36 injured in attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and King Khalid airports.

Three people were killed and 36 others injured in attacks on two Saudi airports, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The attacks targeted Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 6 and 7. GACA said the incidents caused casualties and some property damage.

A Pakistani national was among those injured at King Khalid International Airport. The airport attack killed a Sudanese resident and injured eight people.

The injured included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious.

At Abha airport, two residents, a Moroccan woman and an Algerian woman, were killed. The attack also injured 28 people, including Saudi citizens and residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines.

GACA said emergency teams responded to both incidents. Authorities took all injured people to hospitals for medical treatment.

The aviation authority is also assessing the damage. It said officials are checking affected facilities and taking steps to protect passengers and airport workers.

Houthis Claim Responsibility

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attacks. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted King Khalid International Airport with drones and also carried out an operation against Abha airport.

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Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm all of the Houthi claims.

The attacks came as fighting intensified between Houthi forces and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that supports Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The Saudi-led coalition has also reported intercepting missiles launched toward Riyadh. It has vowed further action against Houthi military targets.

Fighting Intensifies Around Bab el-Mandeb

The latest attacks followed a wider escalation in Yemen. Fighting has intensified around areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have launched operations against Houthi positions in strategic areas near the strait. The conflict has also raised concerns over regional shipping and energy supplies.

The renewed fighting has worsened Yemen’s humanitarian situation. The International Organization for Migration has reported more than 200,000 displaced people since the latest escalation began.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Saudi Arabia later led a military coalition that intervened in the conflict.

The group has repeatedly targeted Saudi infrastructure, including airports and energy facilities. The latest attacks mark another escalation in the conflict and add to security concerns across the region.

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