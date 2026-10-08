Araghchi Cites US Report on 81 US Aircraft Lost or Damaged in Iran War

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cites a US report on American aircraft losses during the Iran war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cited an updated US Congressional Research Service (CRS) report that lists 81 American military aircraft as lost or damaged during operations against Iran.

In a post on X, Araghchi compared the latest figure with an earlier CRS assessment.

“In May, the Congressional Research Service admitted that Iran’s Armed Forces had taken out 42 U.S. military aircraft. Now: 81,” he wrote.

Araghchi claimed the actual figure was higher. He also questioned US Central Command’s position on the condition of American military bases.

“Real toll is far higher,” Araghchi wrote.

CRS Lists 81 Aircraft

The updated CRS report covers US military operations against Iran since February 28. It draws on Pentagon statements, US Central Command reports, Defense Department inspector general findings and media reports.

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The report lists 81 fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including drones, as lost or damaged. CRS also cautioned that the figure could change as more information becomes available. Some damaged aircraft may have returned to service.

The largest category involves unmanned aircraft. The report lists 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones among the losses or damage.

The assessment also lists 12 F-15E Strike Eagles. Three were lost to friendly fire over Kuwait, while one was reported downed over Iran. Eight others suffered light damage during an Iranian missile strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Other affected aircraft include an F-35A Lightning II, two A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotankers, an E-3 Sentry and several military helicopters.

Araghchi Questions CENTCOM

Araghchi also criticised CENTCOM over its handling of information about US military bases.

He questioned why a sitting US senator could not inspect bases that CENTCOM has described as being in good condition.

His comments came as the updated CRS assessment drew attention to the scale of US aircraft losses during the conflict.

The report does not attribute every aircraft loss to Iranian action. Its tally includes combat damage, accidents and friendly-fire incidents. CRS also says the number remains subject to revision.

Cost of Aircraft Losses

The latest assessment comes amid rising costs from the US military campaign against Iran.

A September Congressional Budget Office estimate put the cost of replacing equipment losses at between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion, depending on US Defense Department replacement plans.

The updated aircraft figure has therefore renewed attention on the military and financial costs of the conflict.

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