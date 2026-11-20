The PPP chairman urges political parties to support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while announcing farmer assistance and highlighting Sindh’s housing and healthcare initiatives.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for national unity to address Pakistan’s economic crisis. He urged political parties to set aside their differences and support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at the Sindh Wheat Growers Support Programme 2026 in Karachi, Bilawal said economic hardship should take priority over political disputes. He called on the prime minister to focus on inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Bilawal criticised government ministers for raising separate political issues whenever Shehbaz attempted to pursue an economic agenda. He said he wanted to strengthen the prime minister rather than create difficulties for his government.

“I want Shehbaz Sharif to be the first prime minister of this country to complete a full five-year term,” Bilawal said. He added that Pakistan needed political stability to overcome its current challenges.

Economic Crisis Requires Collective Action

Bilawal described the situation as a historic economic crisis. He said the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States had made matters worse.

Consequently, ordinary citizens were facing higher petrol, diesel, electricity and food prices. He said the government had a responsibility to ease these pressures.

The PPP chairman acknowledged that the government had avoided the threat of default and stabilised key economic indicators. However, he said the next challenge was to achieve economic growth, create jobs and strengthen the economy.

He also urged the opposition to join efforts to address the crisis. He specifically mentioned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Bilawal stressed that no single party could resolve Pakistan’s problems alone. Moreover, he said political differences and personal grievances should not undermine national interests.

He argued that ordinary people were more concerned about food, housing and basic necessities than political disputes or proposals for new provinces.

Shehbaz and Zardari Agree on Dialogue

Bilawal’s remarks came amid rising political tensions between coalition partners.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari agreed to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and consultation. They reached the understanding during a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to the President’s Office Media Wing, the leaders discussed Pakistan’s political situation and regional developments, particularly the Middle East crisis.

The statement said both leaders agreed to resolve matters through dialogue. They also emphasised collective consultation among coalition partners.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the meeting. He has faced criticism from Bilawal over proposals to create new provinces and administrative units.

The meeting followed an earlier discussion between Zardari and Shehbaz in Lahore on November 14. At that meeting, they agreed to strengthen cooperation among coalition partners and advance public welfare initiatives.

Debate Over New Provinces Intensifies

The debate over new provinces gained momentum after Naqvi called for additional administrative units on July 31. Speaking at the Pakistan Economic Summit 2026 in Islamabad, he described the existing governance system as outdated and ineffective.

His proposal received mixed reactions from political leaders. Several called for parliament to debate the issue rather than public forums.

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The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also expressed interest in the proposal. The party has repeatedly advocated creating new provinces from Sindh. Mustafa Kamal had also raised the idea before Naqvi’s July remarks.

However, the Sindh Assembly rejected attempts to divide the province. On September 4, it passed a resolution opposing the creation of new provinces or administrative units.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also ruled out any compromise over Sindh’s geographical unity.

More recently, Bilawal’s address at the Karachi Press Club intensified the debate. He warned of serious consequences if anyone attempted to divide Sindh administratively. He also suggested that the government was considering a 28th constitutional amendment.

Bilawal further claimed that the 27th Amendment had been imposed on PPP lawmakers through pressure. He said he supported governance reforms but insisted that political intervention must drive any proposed reset.

His remarks drew criticism from several government figures. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah questioned whether Bilawal’s statements could have implications for his political position.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also criticised him. He questioned Bilawal’s standing to lecture others while referring to the PPP’s 18-year rule in Sindh.

Bilawal later defended his position in televised interviews. He urged government officials to remain calm and listen to his views as a major political stakeholder. He also rejected a referendum on the issue and opposed dividing Sindh.

Financial Support for Wheat Growers

At the Karachi event, Bilawal also outlined the Sindh government’s support measures for farmers.

He said the Benazir Hari Card programme would provide financial assistance to 600,000 farmers and sharecroppers. The initiative aims to help them manage rising agricultural costs.

Under the programme, eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs4,000 per acre for crop-related expenses. The government will provide an additional Rs2,000 when it purchases their wheat.

Bilawal said the scheme would prioritise small landowners and sharecroppers rather than large landlords. He described farmers cultivating up to 25 acres as the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

He also highlighted the impact of rising diesel and fertiliser prices. In addition, concerns over fertiliser availability have increased pressure on farmers.

Bilawal welcomed financial assistance for drought-affected families in Tharparkar. The district has faced an emergency due to drought conditions.

Through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), deserving families will receive Rs8,000 each. The assistance aims to help them manage the effects of the drought.

Housing and Healthcare Initiatives

Bilawal also highlighted the Sindh government’s housing programme. He said the PPP-led provincial government was building one million homes across Sindh.

Under the initiative, women receive ownership of the land. They also gain access to banking services and financial assistance.

He said the housing programme had generated one million jobs. These opportunities have helped families earn livelihoods amid inflation and unemployment.

On healthcare, Bilawal listed several institutions providing specialised treatment free of cost. These include the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, and ChildLife Foundation.

He also referred to specialised healthcare facilities in Karachi and Gambat. These institutions provide treatment for serious heart, kidney and liver conditions.

Bilawal said patients could access expensive medical care without travelling abroad. He added that financial constraints should not prevent people from receiving essential treatment.

The PPP chairman said his party remained committed to providing bread, clothing and shelter. He said the party continued to prioritise poor communities, workers, labourers and farmers.

He urged the government to use its limited resources to reduce the financial burden on ordinary citizens. He warned that economic pressures could intensify further without collective action.

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