Anti-war artworks by Colombian and Italian artists highlight cultural diplomacy, while international film, theatre, music and dance performances bring the 24th day of the festival to life.

The 24th day of the third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, celebrated international cultural exchange through mural inaugurations, film screenings, theatre, music, dance and live DJ performances.

A major highlight was the unveiling of murals by international artists on the exterior walls of the Arts Council building. The artworks, created by Colombian mural artist Jhon Ramirez and renowned Italian artist Edoardo Ettore, added an international artistic dimension to the festival.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Tariq Ali and German Consul General Thomas Schultze inaugurated the anti-war mural by Jhon Ramirez. Another mural, titled Concrete Horizon, by Italian artist Edoardo Ettore, was jointly inaugurated by Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Italian Consul General Fabrizio Bielli and the artist.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said culture was an effective means of bringing nations and people closer while strengthening trade and diplomatic relations.

He said he had spent four decades working to project Pakistan’s positive image through cultural activities and diplomacy. Appreciating the international artists, he said they had produced remarkable work and that the Arts Council had provided them with a platform to showcase their creativity.

He highlighted Italy’s rich cultural and historical heritage and said the Arts Council invited Italian artists to Pakistan every year.

Shah added that three World Culture Festivals had been organised over the past two years, establishing Karachi as an international cultural destination. The Arts Council currently features 12 murals, while its target is to create 100 quality murals across Karachi over the next five years. He invited international artists and diplomats to support the initiative.

Highlighting professional development, he said young Arts Council members had received training from a theatre company in Munich, Germany. A renowned French lighting designer was also providing technical training to young professionals.

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He thanked diplomats, artists, international partners and the Arts Council team for their contributions.

Italian Consul General Fabrizio Bielli described the newly inaugurated mural as more than an artistic creation, calling it a symbol of friendship and cultural ties between Italy and Pakistan.

He said the participation of 153 countries in the World Culture Festival represented a remarkable celebration of international friendship. Italy and Pakistan shared similarities in their history, cultural traditions, family values and hospitality, he added.

Bielli also highlighted Italy’s contribution to archaeological research and heritage preservation in Pakistan, particularly in Swat and Bhambhore. Praising the Italian artists participating in the festival, he said art was a universal language that crossed borders and brought different cultures closer.

He thanked the Government of Sindh, particularly Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for ensuring security and hospitality for visiting artists. He concluded with the slogan, “Long Live Pakistan-Italy Friendship.”

German Consul General Thomas Schultze said the festival had grown significantly since its launch two years ago, when 50 countries participated. The participation of 153 countries in 2026 marked a major achievement.

He described cultural diplomacy as an effective way to strengthen relations between nations, particularly amid the current global situation. He also appreciated Muhammad Ahmed Shah’s efforts and said the Goethe-Institut and German Consulate had supported the festival since its inception.

Schultze credited hundreds of talented young people and the festival’s organising team for bringing participants from 153 countries together on one platform.

Italian mural artist Edoardo Ettore said his artwork carried the central message of opposition to war. Beyond highlighting armed conflict, the mural also addressed environmental destruction and the growing problem of concrete jungles.

He explained that the painting depicted a girl creating nature and beauty amid an urban concrete environment, symbolising hope and the possibility of positive change.

Thanking Muhammad Ahmed Shah and his team for their hospitality, Ettore said he had felt at home in Karachi and experienced the warmth of the Pakistani people. He expressed his desire to visit the city again.

Film, Theatre and International Music Performances

The festival’s 24th day opened with a film roundtable discussion, where international artists exchanged views during a special session.

The 5:00 pm screening programme featured the Canadian film This Stained Dawn, Abu, and Aur Phir Bahar Aayi, a special documentary produced for Geo News during the 2025 World Culture Festival under the direction of young filmmaker Waqas Alam Angaria.

Audiences also watched Shatha’s Triangle, a Palestinian theatre performance combining contemporary solo acting, physical theatre and aerial performance.

The musical programme, Music Mania, featured performances by Farah Baba Ammi from Algeria, the Sahib Pashazade Duo from Azerbaijan, and Ashraf Sharif Khan, representing Pakistan and Germany.

Dance Showcase and International DJ Night

The dance programme, Choreographed Charisma, brought together performers from Russia and Belarus. Russian artists MD Pride, Nor Hayastan, Liubava, Zori Tyumeni, Milena Deinega, Kristina and Alexander Vekker, alongside Sandra Zylikava from Belarus, delivered energetic performances that captivated the audience.

The day’s celebrations concluded with Culture Radio, a DJ night themed “Turn the World Up”.

Artists and DJs from Pakistan, Croatia, Canada, Qatar, Ukraine and the Czech Republic performed at the event. The lineup included MRYM, SQLN and Nabihah Iqbal from Pakistan; Slaven Kosanovic from Croatia; Mixwell from Canada; Lahoda from Qatar and Ukraine; and Omnion from the Czech Republic.

Their electrifying performances brought audiences to their feet, closing the festival’s 24th day with music, energy and a celebration of international cultural unity.

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