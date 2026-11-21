The bilateral military exercise at NCTC Pabbi focused on operational drills, combat skills and sharing counter-terrorism expertise between the two armies.

Pakistan and Indonesia have concluded the third edition of their bilateral counter-terrorism exercise, Elang Strike-III, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise involved the Pakistan Army and Indonesian Army. It began on November 9 and concluded on November 21, 2026.

Pakistan’s Governance Challenge: Are Existing Structures Delivering Economic Value?

The exercise focused on sharing counter-terrorism experiences and refining operational drills and procedures. Both armies also worked to enhance combat skills through mutual learning and the exchange of best practices.

The exercise reflects the longstanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia. It also reaffirms the commitment of both countries to further strengthen their bilateral defence ties.

Follow THE AZB