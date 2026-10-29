October 29, 2026

Telenor Pakistan Wins Top Cybersecurity Honour for Third Consecutive Year

Web Desk October 29, 2026
Telenor Pakistan executives Awais Vohra and Shan Haq receive the Cybersecurity Excellence award at the PTA Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2026.

Telenor Pakistan receives the Cybersecurity Excellence award for the third consecutive year at the PTA awards.

Telenor Pakistan has secured the top position in Cybersecurity Excellence for the third consecutive year at the Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2026. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) hosted the awards.

The recognition highlights the company’s focus on regulatory compliance and the protection of critical telecommunications data and infrastructure.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja presented the award to Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML) Chief Technology Officer Awais Vohra and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Shan Haq. Senior government officials, the PTA chairman and industry leaders attended the ceremony.

PTA Audit Recognises Cybersecurity Compliance

The award follows the PTA’s audit and revalidation process. According to the company, Telenor Pakistan recorded one of the industry’s highest compliance scores under the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR).

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The score reflects the company’s cybersecurity governance and its efforts to maintain security standards across its operations.

Telecommunications networks support businesses, public institutions and everyday digital services. Protecting these networks and the data they carry remains essential to service reliability and resilience.

Telenor Pakistan Reaffirms Security Commitment

Commenting on the achievement, Awais Vohra, PTML’s chief technology officer, said cybersecurity was fundamental to building trust in an increasingly connected society.

“We are thrilled to secure the top position for the third consecutive year, in recognition of our robust security standards, compliance with regulatory requirements, and efforts to protect critical telecom data and infrastructure,” Vohra said.

He added that the company remained committed to supporting a more secure and resilient digital environment in Pakistan.

Cybersecurity Remains Critical for Telecom Sector

The award highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity across Pakistan’s telecommunications industry. As digital connectivity expands, operators face increasing responsibility to protect networks, information and essential services.

Telenor Pakistan’s recognition underscores the role of regulatory compliance and strong security practices in maintaining public trust in digital communications.

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