Romanian Ambassador Meets Over 100 Journalists in Islamabad, Highlights Pakistan Ties

Romania Pakistan relations were discussed as Ambassador Dan Stoenescu met more than 100 journalists in Islamabad.

Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Dan Stoenescu met more than 100 journalists at the National Press Club in Islamabad. He highlighted opportunities to deepen Romania–Pakistan relations and discussed regional security challenges linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The discussion explored ways to turn more than six decades of diplomatic relations into practical cooperation. Key areas included trade, investment, information technology, maritime connectivity, education and culture.

Ambassador Stoenescu reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to a forward-looking partnership with Pakistan. He stressed mutual respect, constructive dialogue and shared interests.

Romania–Pakistan Trade and Maritime Connectivity

The ambassador highlighted opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment. He described Romania as a potential gateway to European markets. He also noted Pakistan’s strengths in industry, technology and entrepreneurship.

Maritime connectivity featured prominently in the discussion. In March 2026, the Port of Constan?a and Karachi Port Trust signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement provides a framework for stronger shipping links and commercial exchanges.

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The proposed connectivity would link South Asia and Europe through the Black Sea and Danube corridor.

Ambassador Stoenescu also highlighted a Pakistani business delegation’s visit to Romania in October 2026. The visit included the Pakistan–Romania Business Forum in Bucharest.

Participants represented information technology, agriculture, shipping, logistics, education and textiles. Their discussions explored opportunities for business partnerships and future investment.

Technology and Education Offer New Opportunities

Information technology was another major focus. The ambassador referred to the first Romania–Pakistan IT Forum, held online in November 2025. More than 100 companies took part.

He encouraged businesses in both countries to pursue cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, financial technology and software development. He also called for stronger links between initial contacts and long-term commercial projects.

Education and research offer further opportunities for collaboration. The ambassador highlighted university partnerships and potential cooperation through Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe.

He also stressed the value of cultural exchanges, language learning and institutional links. These initiatives can help strengthen understanding between the two countries.

Romania has contributed to Pakistan’s industrial development in the past. The two countries can now explore further cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and innovation.

Ambassador Discusses Black Sea Security

Ambassador Stoenescu also addressed the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on Romania and the wider Black Sea region.

He highlighted the deteriorating regional security environment. He also raised concerns about attacks on commercial shipping and insecurity near Romanian territory.

The ambassador stressed the importance of protecting maritime navigation and international trade routes. He noted that instability in the Black Sea can affect commerce and economic stability beyond Europe.

As a member of the European Union and NATO, Romania remains committed to collective security and international law. The ambassador also emphasised the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called for a just and lasting peace based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Tree Planting Symbolises Lasting Friendship

During his visit to the National Press Club, Ambassador Stoenescu planted a tree to symbolise the friendship between Romania and Pakistan.

The gesture reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations for future generations.

The ambassador thanked the National Press Club and participating journalists for the constructive discussion. He also recognised the media’s role in promoting informed dialogue and mutual understanding.

The engagement highlighted Romania’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan. Both countries have opportunities to build stronger economic links, deepen people-to-people ties and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity.

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