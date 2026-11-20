D&B SAME connects businesses with verified commercial intelligence through collaborations with leading global AI platforms.

Dun & Bradstreet is expanding access to its verified business intelligence through partnerships with leading artificial intelligence platforms. These include Anthropic, AWS, OpenAI, Microsoft, Perplexity and Snowflake.

Through Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East & Africa (D&B SAME), the capabilities are becoming available to customers across the region. The initiative will help organisations integrate trusted business data into AI-powered applications, enterprise systems and decision-making processes.

Connecting Verified Data with AI Platforms

The collaborations bring the D&B Commercial Graph™ into enterprise AI environments. This enables organisations to access verified information about business identities, ownership structures, commercial relationships and risk.

Using secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections and platform-specific integrations, businesses can streamline due diligence. They can also automate workflows while grounding AI-generated results in trusted commercial intelligence.

Nauman Lakhani, Group Director of Products at Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East & Africa, highlighted the importance of reliable data in enterprise AI adoption.

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“As enterprises across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa accelerate their adoption of AI, trusted commercial data is becoming an essential foundation for effective decision-making,” he said.

Lakhani added that the company was helping organisations build AI-powered workflows based on verified information. This approach aims to improve operational efficiency and support more informed decisions with greater confidence.

Commercial Graph Covers 650 Million Businesses

The D&B Commercial Graph™ is central to these collaborations. It covers more than 650 million business entities worldwide.

Furthermore, the platform is supported by over 100 billion monthly data quality checks. These checks help maintain the reliability of its commercial information.

Through these integrations, Dun & Bradstreet aims to make trusted business intelligence more accessible across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The initiative also supports organisations seeking to strengthen risk assessment, due diligence and business decision-making through AI.

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