Telenor Pakistan: Telenor Pakistan Formally Merges Into PTML Following Final Approval

Integration with Ufone 5G completes one of Pakistan’s largest telecom transactions and creates a stronger combined digital network.

Telenor Pakistan has formally amalgamated into Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML), which operates under Ufone 5G. The move follows the completion of all statutory and regulatory approvals and marks a major milestone for Pakistan’s telecommunications sector.

The merger took effect in July 2026 after the Islamabad High Court granted final statutory approval. That decision closed an extensive approval process involving several regulatory and government institutions. With the transaction complete, Telenor Pakistan will no longer operate as a separate legal entity.

Through the integration, PTML will absorb Telenor Pakistan’s operations, network infrastructure, and customer base. The combined business will have wider market reach, a stronger spectrum portfolio, and greater capacity to invest in advanced connectivity and digital services.

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The combined company will continue to operate as PTML and remain a wholly owned independent subsidiary of PTCL. The company said the integration will strengthen digital infrastructure and support the rollout of next-generation mobile services across Pakistan.

PTCL President and Chief Executive Officer Hatem Bamatraf called the development a defining moment for the company and for Pakistan’s telecom industry.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan and the institutions involved for supporting the regulatory process. He also acknowledged customers and employees for their trust and hard work throughout the transition.

Bamatraf said the integration creates an opportunity to deliver better digital experiences and launch advanced products and services that raise industry standards.

PTML also reaffirmed its commitment to expanding 5G coverage and improving nationwide connectivity. The company said customers of both Ufone 5G and former Telenor Pakistan services will continue to receive uninterrupted service during the integration. They will also benefit from stronger network capabilities and better digital experiences.

The transaction ranks among the most significant developments in Pakistan’s telecom market. It is expected to reshape competition and investment across the country’s digital ecosystem.

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