Visa AI: Visa Expands AI, Token and Stablecoin Capabilities for Future Commerce

Visa highlights rapid growth in tokenized payments and stablecoin settlement as it accelerates AI-driven commerce across the CEMEA region.

Visa unveiled a new set of AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities designed to help clients across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) adapt to the next generation of digital commerce and money movement.

Ahead of the Visa Payments Forum in Paris on July 1, the company outlined how artificial intelligence and stablecoins are reshaping both customer-facing payment experiences and the infrastructure behind financial transactions. Visa said the new capabilities aim to support trusted, scalable, and intelligent commerce experiences for businesses and consumers.

Tareq Muhmood, Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Visa, said commerce is entering a new phase that is becoming increasingly intelligent, programmable, and embedded into everyday experiences. He added that Visa continues to invest in infrastructure and technology that allow clients to innovate while maintaining trust and interoperability across payment systems.

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Visa highlighted how AI is changing the way transactions are initiated, authorized, and secured. Through Visa Intelligent Commerce, the company is expanding support for agentic commerce, where AI agents can assist consumers and businesses in discovering, initiating, and completing transactions.

To strengthen trust in AI-enabled transactions, Visa introduced Agent Score, developed with New Generation, to help merchants evaluate whether their digital platforms are prepared for agentic commerce. The company also launched Agentic Directory, a verification framework designed to help merchants and AI agents confirm trusted interactions.

Visa said tokenization continues to drive eCommerce growth across the CEMEA region. Tokenized transactions increased from 26 percent in 2023 to 70 percent in 2026, reflecting stronger adoption of secure digital payment methods.

The company announced additional enhancements to payment tokens by expanding transaction intelligence and introducing token assurance signals that evaluate trust across the payment lifecycle. Visa said these upgrades provide stronger security and more context as digital transactions become increasingly automated.

On the infrastructure side, Visa reported progress in stablecoin settlement and blockchain-based payment systems. Through Tokenized Deposits, the company plans to help banks transform traditional deposits into programmable digital money while keeping assets on balance sheets.

Visa stated that stablecoin settlement volumes in CEMEA have increased nearly 60 times since the capability launched a year ago. Building on early settlement pilots introduced in 2025, Visa said it has processed billions of dollars in stablecoin settlements through VisaNet, reaching an annualized run rate of approximately $7 billion as of March 2026.

The company is also expanding stablecoin-linked card programs to allow users to spend stablecoin balances wherever Visa payments are accepted. More than 160 programs are currently active or under development globally.

Additionally, Visa introduced Visa Trip Intelligence in CEMEA, an AI-powered travel intelligence capability that combines VisaNet insights with external data to help banks anticipate customer travel needs, personalize experiences, and reduce payment friction during travel.

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