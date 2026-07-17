Internal Tata Electronics files reportedly reveal camera upgrades for Apple’s upcoming flagship, including a new main sensor with variable aperture technology.

iPhone 18 Pro Max camera details have emerged from leaked internal diagnostic files linked to Tata Electronics, revealing a major upgrade to Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

The leaked diagnostics log reportedly confirms that Apple will introduce a new main camera sensor with variable aperture support, marking a significant change from the camera system used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The documents, which appeared online after ransomware group World Leaks published internal Tata Electronics files in June, provide additional details about the camera hardware expected in Apple’s next-generation device.

According to the leaked information, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will use a Sony IMX905 main camera sensor, replacing the sensor found in the previous Pro Max model.

The new sensor reportedly maintains the same 1.22?m pixel size, suggesting that Apple is focusing the upgrade on variable aperture technology rather than increasing the physical sensor size.

The diagnostic data includes a calibration block containing actuator information linked to the aperture mechanism stored in the sensor’s non-volatile memory. This detail indicates that the new camera system will support adjustable aperture control.

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Variable aperture technology already appears in several flagship Android smartphones, but its arrival on the iPhone would represent Apple’s first adoption of the feature.

Other Camera Components Expected to Remain Unchanged

The leaked files suggest that most other camera components will remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The telephoto camera is expected to continue using the Sony IMX973 sensor, while the ultrawide camera will retain the Sony IMX972 sensor. The LiDAR scanner receiver and front-facing selfie camera are also reportedly unchanged, using the Sony IMX591 and Sony IMX914 sensors respectively.

The telephoto camera will reportedly continue using 0.7?m native pixels, which combine to achieve 1.4?m effective pixels through pixel binning. The system will also retain a three-axis spherical actuator for gimbal-style optical image stabilisation.

Possible Price Increase

Apple has not commented on the leaked information or confirmed any upcoming camera changes.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch alongside the wider iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple could increase the Pro Max model’s price by around $200, partly due to rising costs associated with camera components and memory production.

If the leaked details prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could deliver one of Apple’s biggest camera upgrades in years by introducing variable aperture technology alongside improved imaging control.

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