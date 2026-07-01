Rice Exports: Federal Government Extends DTLTL Scheme for Rice Exporters by 90 Days

Industry leaders say the extended incentive package will support exports, ease financial pressure, and strengthen Pakistan’s competitiveness in global rice markets.

The federal government has approved a 90-day extension of the Duty and Taxes Remission for Exports (DTLTL) scheme for rice exporters. Industry representatives say the move will support Pakistan’s rice sector and improve export performance in a difficult trade environment.

The decision came during a meeting of the Export Development Fund (EDF) Committee, where the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) presented its recommendations. Under the revised package, the DTLTL incentive for Basmati rice has risen from 3 percent to 5 percent, while the 9 percent incentive for Non-Basmati rice will continue.

Former REAP Chairman Rafiq Suleman welcomed the decision. He said the extension would ease pressure on exporters and help Pakistan’s rice exports cross US$3 billion in the current fiscal year.

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Export activity has faced serious disruption over the past six weeks, he noted. Instability in the Middle East affected shipping availability, disrupted trade routes, and pushed ocean freight costs sharply higher. These problems delayed shipments and caused financial losses for exporters.

REAP Chairman Faisal Malik Jhangir represented the association in the discussions. He pushed for measures to support the rice export sector.

REAP Senior Vice Chairman Javed Jillani said the extension would help exporters clear pending orders and win new contracts abroad. He added that continued support is vital as Pakistani rice competes with lower-priced Indian rice in global markets.

The policy will also benefit farmers, rice millers, transporters, and related industries, Jillani said. Stronger exports could encourage more rice cultivation and boost economic activity in rural areas.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ministry of Commerce, and members of the EDF Committee for addressing industry concerns. He also acknowledged REAP leadership and stakeholders for their efforts in securing the extension.

Industry representatives urged the government to keep supporting exporters through lower shipping costs, faster refunds, easier bank financing, and stable export-focused policies. They said such steps would strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global rice market.

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