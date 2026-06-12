Islamabad, 12 June 2026 : Trade Development Authority (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, has successfully facilitated the registration of three additional Mango Processing and Hot Water Treatment (HWT) facilities with the Animal & Plant Quarantine Agency, South Korea (APQA), marking a major achievement for Pakistan’s mango export sector.

The last registration of Pakistani mango processing facilities with APQA took place in 2024, when 2 facilities from Multan were approved. After nearly 3 years, three additional facilities located in South Punjab, Lahore and Karachi have now been registered, increasing the total number of approved facilities from 2 to 5. This expansion will significantly enhance Pakistan’s capacity to export mangoes to China.

The achievement was made possible through Pakistan Trade Mission in Seoul, South Korea, TDAP proactive engagement with APQA-South Korea, in close coordination with the Department of Plant Protection (DPP). Continuous follow-up, technical facilitation, and timely resolution of procedural requirements played a key role in securing the approvals.

Following the efforts of our trade mission in South Korea, three new,plants have been registered with the Korean quarantine authorities, and bringing the total number of approved facilities to five, alongside 50 orchards. To capitalize on this immediately, the TIO and TDAP teams have already planned virtual B2B meetings for these new plants to secure buyers, allowing them to commence exports this 2026 season.

With South Korea being one of the world’s premium price payingand fruit-importing markets and offering strong demand for high-quality imported fruits, the country presents tremendous opportunities for Pakistani mango exporters.The development comes at a crucial time as Pakistan’s mango export season commenced on 1 June 2026. Amid regional trade and logistics challenges, including disruptions in traditional export routes, TDAP is actively pursuing market diversification and export expansion strategies. Strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the international market is a key component of these efforts.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan believes that the registration of additional facilities, combined with ongoing quality improvement initiatives, will create new opportunities for growers, processors, and exporters while contributing to increased foreign exchange earnings and sustainable growth of Pakistan’s horticulture sector.