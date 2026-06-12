Munawar Mahesar and others were present. Congratulations also to Islahuddin Iqbal Qasim, Tauseef Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Gulfraz Khan.

Karachi – Commissioner Karachi Director Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who was the focal person on behalf of the Sindh government at the 35th National Games, was presented with the Good Performance Award by SPSB Chairman DIGP Traffic Syed Pir Muhammad Shah in an unprecedented ceremony. On this occasion, Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mehr AS Dr. Asad Ishaq, AD Gopang, Siraj Islam, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Gulfaraz Khan, Khalid Rahmani, Muhammad Rafiq, Nafees Ahmed and many other personalities were present. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, ACSH Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IGP Sindh Javed Alam Odho, AIGP Azad Khan, AIGP Sharjeel Kharal, all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi Division DIGP Muhammad Irfan Baloch, DIGP Syed Asad Raza, DIG Farrukh Lanjar, Olympian Islahuddin, Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, Tauseef Ahmed, Haroon Rashid, Sadiq Muhammad, International Syed Haider Hussain and other personalities congratulated Ghulam Muhammad Khan on receiving this award. Upon receiving the award, Ghulam Muhammad Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Provincial Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar and the Sports Department of the Government of Sindh for conferring such a great honor and encouraging me. Insha Allah, I will now work harder and serve sports in Sindh along with POA, SSB, SOA and other sports organizations and I will try my best to make Sindh the champion of the National Games once again under the leadership of Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar.