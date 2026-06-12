Lahore: Friday, June 12, 2026. The Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) Imran Amin, visited key ongoing development projects including CBD Walk, CBD Lake, and CBD NSIT City to assess the pace and quality of construction work. The visit was aimed at reviewing progress, ensuring adherence to timelines and reinforcing the authority’s commitment to delivering world-class urban infrastructure.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin was accompanied by Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain, Director Construction CBD Punjab Asif Babar, Director Engineering CBD Punjab Umar Hayat, Project Manager NSIT City Yasir Saifullah, along with senior officials from CBD Punjab, NESPAK and project contractors.

The visit commenced at CBD Walk, where the CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, inspected 32 commercial units. He was briefed that the grey structure of all units has been completed. During the inspection, Imran Amin directed the project team to further enhance and expand the pedestrian-friendly walkable area, ensuring improved urban mobility and an enriched public space experience for citizens.

At CBD Lake, the CEO CBD Punjab, reviewed ongoing development works and emphasized strict adherence to project timelines. He instructed the concerned teams to expedite the installation of pumps and new fountains, ensuring the lake becomes fully operational within the scheduled timeframe. He reiterated that CBD Lake is envisioned as a landmark recreational and aesthetic feature of CBD Punjab and must reflect high-quality execution.

Following this, CEO CBD Punjab visited Pakistan’s first and largest IT city, CBD NSIT City. He inspected the Celestia IT & Office Tower, where 19 floors have been completed and digital façade installation is currently in progress. Imran Amin also reviewed the progress of the entrance gate, entrance road and central park development within NSIT City.

He was informed that façade pillars of the entrance gate are nearing completion, while water-bound work on one side of the entrance road has been completed alongside asphalt laying on one side. Work on the central park is advancing at a rapid pace, with significant progress in landscaping and structural development. Additionally, tile work in the public realm is near completion, while asphalt work on the service road is also approaching its final stages.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin stated: “Our focus remains on timely delivery with uncompromised quality. Projects like CBD Walk, CBD Lake, and NSIT City represent the future of urban development in Punjab. We are committed to ensuring these developments set new benchmarks in design, functionality, and public value.”

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment from the project teams to accelerate work and maintain the highest standards of construction and planning across all ongoing developments under Punjab Central Business District Development Authority.