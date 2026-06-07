The connectivity agenda takes center stage as Tashkent hosts the second meeting of the Termez Dialogue. The forum focuses on peace, regional links, and shared prosperity across Eurasia.

The connectivity push is part of a broader strategy led by Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It aims to strengthen economic and transport ties between Central and South Asia through structured dialogue.

Tashkent Termez Dialogue Platform

The Termez Dialogue brings global stakeholders together in Tashkent. It works as a permanent platform for regional cooperation.

Moreover, the initiative was launched in 2025 to improve connectivity across Eurasia. It now receives strong international backing and institutional support.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Connectivity Vision

Shavkat Mirziyoyev introduced the regional integration concept to strengthen economic corridors. The vision focuses on stability and shared development.

In addition, the plan emphasizes transport routes and trade expansion. As a result, regional cooperation continues to grow steadily.

CICA Regional Cooperation Framework

The forum operates under the framework of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. It promotes trust-building and regional diplomacy.

Furthermore, CICA supports long-term connectivity initiatives. These efforts aim to connect economies across Asia through structured engagement.

UN Agencies Support Dialogue

International organizations play a key role in the forum. United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia both participate actively.

They focus on peacebuilding and regional stability. Consequently, cooperation frameworks continue to expand across borders.

Termez Dialogue Regional Participation

More than 150 delegates attend the event in Tashkent. Participants include policymakers, experts, and international organizations.

Additionally, the forum highlights cross-regional collaboration. It strengthens diplomatic and economic engagement between multiple continents.

Climate and Cultural Cooperation Sessions

The agenda includes climate adaptation and sustainability discussions. These sessions address environmental challenges across Central Asia.

Moreover, cultural cooperation remains a key pillar of connectivity. Youth engagement and peacebuilding initiatives also receive strong attention.

Termez and Samarkand Field Visits

Delegates will visit Termez to explore logistics hubs and trade centers. These sites demonstrate real-world connectivity infrastructure.

Later, the program continues in Samarkand. The city showcases historical links between East and West through its civilizational heritage.

Communiqué on Shared Connectivity Goals

The forum is expected to conclude with a joint communiqué. It will reaffirm commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable development.

In conclusion, the Termez Dialogue strengthens connectivity across Central and South Asia. It positions Tashkent as a key diplomatic hub.