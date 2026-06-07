Sagarmatha Day was celebrated in Islamabad under the Embassy of Nepal in Islamabad, bringing global attention to Everest heritage and tourism cooperation. The Sagarmatha Day event highlighted Nepal’s cultural identity and international mountaineering achievements.

This Sagarmatha Day gathering also emphasized environmental concerns in the Himalayas. Moreover, officials from Pakistan and Nepal discussed sustainable tourism and climate challenges affecting high-altitude regions.

Embassy of Nepal Islamabad Sagarmatha Day Celebration

The Embassy of Nepal in Islamabad organized the 73rd International Sagarmatha Day program. The event focused on the theme “Sagarmatha, the Highest Peak of the World: Identity and Pride of Nepal.”

In addition, diplomats, government officials, and tourism representatives attended the ceremony. The event created a platform for cultural exchange and tourism dialogue.

Rita Dhital Sagarmatha Day Address Climate Concerns

Ambassador Rita Dhital addressed the Sagarmatha Day gathering and paid tribute to the historic 1953 Everest ascent. She stated that climbing Everest requires extreme endurance, collaboration, and human determination.

Furthermore, she expressed concern over glacier melting and environmental degradation in the Himalayas. According to her remarks, international cooperation is urgently needed to protect mountain ecosystems.

PTDC Nepal Pakistan Tourism Cooperation Sagarmatha Day

Officials from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) participated in the Sagarmatha Day event. They highlighted the importance of shared tourism experiences between Nepal and Pakistan.

Moreover, discussions focused on strengthening adventure tourism cooperation. Representatives emphasized knowledge exchange in mountaineering safety and tourism development.

Everest Summiteers Recognition Sagarmatha Day Ceremony

During the Sagarmatha Day program, Nepal’s Embassy recognized four Pakistani Everest summiteers. Ambassador Rita Dhital formally felicitated the climbers for their achievements.

In addition, the summiteers shared their personal climbing experiences with the audience. Their stories inspired discussions on resilience and high-altitude exploration.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Sagarmatha Day Insights

Representatives from the Alpine Club of Pakistan also attended the Sagarmatha Day event. They highlighted the importance of mountaineering collaboration between both countries.

Similarly, experts discussed adventure tourism growth opportunities. The dialogue reinforced regional cooperation in high-altitude sports.

Nepal Tourism Future Campaigns Sagarmatha Day Vision

Nepal announced upcoming tourism initiatives during the Sagarmatha Day celebration. These included “Nepal Wellness Year 2027” and “Visit Nepal Year 2028.”

Moreover, officials stressed sustainable tourism and environmental protection strategies. The campaign aims to reposition Nepal as a high-value global destination.