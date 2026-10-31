Sindh Governor Meets University of Karachi Alumni Houston Delegation

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met a delegation of the University of Karachi Alumni Houston Association (UKAHA), based in Houston, United States.

Association President Muhammad Azam Akhtar led the delegation. Other members included Feroz Iqbal, Muhammad Murtaza, Afzal Hafeez and Arif Qasim Patel.

The meeting focused on strengthening educational, cultural and social cooperation between Karachi and Houston under their sister-city ties. Participants also discussed the development of the University of Karachi and ways to expand educational opportunities for students.

UKAHA Highlights Rs5 Billion Scholarship Support

During the meeting, UKAHA President Muhammad Azam Akhtar informed the governor that the association was providing scholarships worth Rs5 billion to students.

The delegation also discussed collaborative approaches to addressing Karachi’s urban challenges. Participants explored opportunities to benefit from Houston’s experience in urban development and public services.

Governor Calls for Greater Educational Cooperation

Governor Nehal Hashmi stressed the need for further initiatives to support the University of Karachi. He said students should have better access to quality education and wider academic opportunities.

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He also highlighted the potential for joint projects in science, information technology and other important sectors. The governor noted that UKAHA’s experience and expertise could contribute to these initiatives.

Karachi-Houston Partnership to Explore New Opportunities

The governor appreciated UKAHA’s contributions to education and social welfare. He said such efforts could strengthen educational and social ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Hashmi also called for new avenues of cooperation to support Karachi’s development. He emphasised the importance of addressing urban challenges and learning from Houston’s experience and expertise.

The meeting highlighted the potential role of overseas alumni networks in supporting universities, students and community development through international partnerships.

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