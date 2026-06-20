Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed from Islamabad for Switzerland on Saturday along with a high-level delegation to participate in technical-level negotiations linked to the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Switzerland Talks: PM Shehbaz departs for follow-up negotiations after Islamabad MoU

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the talks will take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, as part of the follow-up process after the signing of the Islamabad agreement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Syed Asim Munir are expected to attend the negotiations.

The Foreign Office said the meeting aims to advance discussions initiated after the signing of the Islamabad MoU and focus on technical aspects of implementation.

Meanwhile, US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have already arrived in Switzerland ahead of the discussions. Reports also indicate that US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland.

Separately, Iran’s negotiating delegation departed for Switzerland under the leadership of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Iranian media reported that the delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior national security official Ali Bagheri, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Kazem Gharibabadi and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

The talks are expected to focus on technical coordination and the next phase of engagement following the agreement announced earlier this week.